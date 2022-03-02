THE TEAMS are from Maine and Rhode Island, and the game is in New York City. Yet when Bates College and Roger Williams University meet on Friday in the first round of the Division III NCAA women’s basketball tournament, there will be five players representing their home state of New Hampshire, including three from Bedford High School — Bates senior Mia Roy and Roger Williams juniors Kendi Barnard and Lizzy Stevenson.
“I’ve already been texting with them,” said Roy, who is her team’s second-leading scorer and set a NESCAC tournament scoring record when she dropped 35 points on Middlebury in an 87-75 first-round win on Feb. 19.
Dover’s Lindsay Towle and Hampton’s Hannah Driscoll, both Roger Williams seniors, are the other two New Hampshire players who will be at St. Francis College-Brooklyn for Friday’s 5 p.m. first-round game.
“I’ll say we’ve had some success recruiting in New Hampshire,” Roger Williams coach Kelly Thompson said with a chuckle. “It’s been great.”
Barnard is a 6-foot center and Roy is a 5-7 guard, but they both play the same roles on their respective teams — defensive cornerstone.
Thompson said defense has been the “hallmark” for the 25-2 Hawks (25-2), and that Barnard is the “anchor” of that defense.
“Kendi blocks shots (team-high 1.8 per game) and gets rebounds (8.3 per game, second on the team) for us. Those are the things that show up in the stat sheet, but she does so much more for our team defensively,” Thompson said. “She’s great with help defense, getting deflections, all the things like that, and we’re so much more effective when she’s on the floor. She’s had an amazing year.”
Barnard, who is also averaging 7.0 points and 1.7 assists per game, was also a defensive presence during her time at Bedford High.
“Kendi didn’t care about points. She just wanted to win, and she loved averaging double-digit rebounds for us,” Bedford coach Kevin Gibbs said. “But one of her real hidden talents was that she was like a one-person full-court press. She had unbelievable instincts for when it was appropriate to break ranks, if you will, and go for a steal or double-team someone in the backcourt. She just knew the right time to do those things.”
While Barnard anchors the paint for the Hawks, Roy locks down the perimeter for the Bobcats. Bates coach Alison Montgomery assigned Roy the toughest guard matchup throughout the season, and Roy’s defensive value was especially evident in the NESCAC final against Amherst College, which is ranked No. 8 in the d3hoops.com Top 25. Amherst freshman point guard AnLing Vera dominated the Mammoths’ 73-59 semifinal win against No. 11 Tufts with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting to go along with seven assists and just one turnover. But in the final, Roy held Vera to 11 points on 4-for-12 shooting and forced her into four turnovers as the Bobcats held Amherst to just 20 points through the first three quarters on their way to a 51-42 win.
“Our whole team’s defensive effort was just insane,” Roy said. “Everyone just locked in.”
Roy was also eager to compliment her teammates when talking about her record-setting 35-point night in the first-round win against Middlebury.
“I hit a 3 in the first quarter and then I was like, ‘I guess I’ll keep shooting them until I miss,’” said Roy, who finished the game 5-for-7 from 3-point land and 12-for-22 overall. “It worked out because the rest of the starters all scored double digits, so as awesome as it was to have 35 points, it was definitely an all-around win.”
Stevenson, Towle and Driscoll all come off the bench for Roger Williams. Stevenson (9.6 minutes per game, 2.9 points) is a junior captain, but her season was thrown off course by an injury that kept her out for the first semester.
“When she was out, it would have been easy for her to mope around, but she took advantage of that time to contribute to the team as a leader, and that’s carried over into this semester,” Thompson said.
Both Roger Williams (25-2) and Bates (17-7) punched their ticket to the NCAA by winning the first conference tournament championship in their respective schools’ histories. The Hawks had some nerves and fell behind early in the Commonwealth Coast Conference final against Endicott, but then came storming back for a 67-46 win, while Bates led from start to finish against Amherst.
“I feel like I’m famous right now,” Roy laughed. “The community has been so awesome supporting us. I was in the cafeteria the other day and a cook started talking to me about being on the basketball team, and it’s just crazy how many people have been congratulating us and re-posting things, it’s great to see.”
The Roger Williams-Bates winner will face the winner of the NYU (25-1) vs. Washington & Lee (20-6) contest in a second-round game at St. Francis-Brooklyn on Saturday at 5 p.m.
“It should be a great matchup,” Thompson said of her team’s game against Bates. “They’re a really good team, they’re battle tested in the NESCAC and they’ve got a lot of good offensive weapons, but I think we’ll be pretty evenly matched there, and you’ve got two really good defensive teams, so it will be battle.”
RIC’s Nardolillo, Babson’s Walsh
marching on in NCAA tourney
Roy, Barnard, Towle and Driscoll are not the only New Hampshire players in the D-III women’s tournament.
Hinsdale’s Angelina Nardolillo helped Rhode Island College (23-5) capture the Little East Conference regular-season and tournament championship to earn a spot in the big dance. The Anchorwomen beat UMass-Dartmouth, 70-55, in the LEC final and will face No. 20 St. John Fisher (25-2) in Friday’s NCAA first round in Amherst, Mass. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 8 Amherst (21-3) vs. SUNY-Poly (20-6).
Nardolillo led RIC in scoring (10.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.8 rpg) and on Tuesday she was named to the Second Team All-Little East and the Little East Rookie of the Year. She had a brilliant shooting night in Rhode Island’s 59-37 LEC semifinal win against the University of Southern Maine, going 6-for-7 from the floor (1-for-2 on 3s) and 4-for-4 from the line.
Goffstown’s Kelly Walsh will be playing in the D-III NCAA with Babson College, which earned an at-large bid after finishing 19-7 and reaching the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference tournament final.
The Beavers are making their 11th NCAA appearance under coach Judy Blinstrub and will face SUNY New Paltz (20-6) in Friday’s first round in Scranton, Pa.
Walsh, a sophomore guard, leads Babson in scoring with 13.7 points per game and she also gets it done on the defensive end with a team-best 1.5 steals per game. She did miss three games down the stretch and has been coming off the bench in the last three games, but she’s still second on the team in minutes at 29.5 per game.
“We’re blessed in New Hampshire with so much talent when it comes to girls basketball,” Bedford’s Gibbs said, “and the list of players who have gone on to play in college is a long one.”