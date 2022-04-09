Given what’s been going on this season, college lacrosse coaches in New Hampshire may want to stay close to home when they’re looking for offensive talent in the future.
Granite State natives have the top point totals on women’s lacrosse teams all around the state – Bedford’s Mackenzie MacEachern at the University of New Hampshire, Gilford’s Shelby Cole at Southern New Hampshire University, Mont Vernon’s Brigid Casey at Keene State College, Antrim’s Julia Donovan at Plymouth State University and Plaistow’s Lauren Rich at New England College.
Circumstances made it tough to watch Bedford’s MacEachern play at UNH last year as a freshman. She missed time with health concerns, came off the bench in all seven of her appearances, and COVID restrictions limited the number of fans who were even allowed at games. This season, however, eyeballs have been glued to MacEachern, a sophomore midfielder.
“Mac is phenomenal,” UNH coach Kacie Lewis said. “Honestly, everyone who watches our game or the coaches that we’re going against, they’re all like, ‘Who is number 10?’ She catches everyone’s eye.”
Heading into Saturday’s game at No. 5 Stony Brook, MacEachern has 34 points on the season with 25 goals (tied for the team lead with senior Delaney Pratt) and nine assists. She’s also second on the team in caused turnovers (11) and has scooped up 12 ground balls for the Wildcats, who are 6-5 with three regular-season games left after their tilt at Stony Brook.
“She’s so hard to stop,” Lewis said of MacEachern. “We can play her anywhere — on ball, off ball, she can play low, she can play high, we can isolate her, we can set picks for her, she’s just so versatile in everything that she does and so quick. Her nickname is ‘Shifty’ and she lives up to it.”
By contrast, MacEachern had just five points all last season with three goals and two assists. That slow transition to the college level isn’t surprising since MacEachern’s senior season at Bedford High was canceled due to the pandemic, she had a broken foot that spring that derailed some of her training before she arrived at UNH, and then she wasn’t fully healthy for her first college season.
This year, however, is a different story.
“I’ve had a lot more opportunities this season and time on the field, so it’s easier to show myself with that time,” MacEachern said, “and I’ve been gaining confidence with every game.”
She’s not the only New Hampshire native thriving for UNH. Junior defender Jesslyn Hounchell, who is from Manchester and went to New Hampton School, has started all 11 games and is fourth on the team in ground balls.
“She’s really adapted to what we needed this season,” said Lewis, who noted that Hounchell has played multiple positions in the team’s defensive scheme and has “embraced” learning those different roles.
Senior midfielder Abby Cranney, a Souhegan High graduate from Amherst, is seventh on the team with 11 points (nine goals, two assists) and has started all 11 games for the Wildcats.
“(Cranney) is someone who is pretty consistent and is someone who just does her job, and ultimately that’s what we need out of a midfielder,” Lewis said. “She works really hard and I think she just understands the game.”
Cranney is one of three Souhegan grads on the roster along with graduate student midfielder Gabby Masseur and freshman attack Abby Hawkes.
“It’s great, it seems like every year there’s always one from Souhegan who would come in as a freshman, so it’s almost like high school all over again,” Cranney said. “Souhegan was definitely a great program where I learned a lot from the coaches and had really good teammates.”
Making strides at SNHU
Gilford’s Shelby Cole made an impact last year as a freshman at SNHU when she started 11 of 12 games and finished fourth on the team in points (18), tied for third in goals (11) and tied for second in assists (seven). It was an impressive debut, and Cole has gotten even better this season as have the Penmen, who who went just 2-10 last year but are 5-3 this season going into their game against Southern Connecticut State on Saturday.
“I knew she had some skill, but I wasn’t sure where her IQ fell,” first-year SNHU coach Carissa Medeiros said of her initial impressions of Cole. “But then all of sudden she got it, she understood what we were doing, and her skill and her own athletic vision coupled with more structure took her game from being a good player to really being an outstanding impact player for us.”
Cole leads the Penmen in points (32) and goals (23) and is second in assists (nine). She also leads the team in ground balls (20) and is tied for second in caused turnovers (nine). As a freshman, Cole finished with 14 ground balls and five caused turnovers for the entire season. Her defensive improvement was one of Cole’s personal goals going into this season.
“I had never really focused on defense before,” Cole said. “I feel like in travel I was very offensive minded, as I am with other sports, so I’ve really been trying to focus on my defense to get better because it’s just as important as offense.”
With her nine caused turnovers through eight games, Cole is on pace to meet that defensive goal, just like she’s on pace to meet one of her other personal goals — averaging four points per game.
Freshman attack Madison Keating from Milton is another New Hampshire native helping to power the SNHU offense. The Bishop Guertin grad originally went to the University of Indianapolis, but transferred to SNHU after the first semester. Missing the fall slowed Keating’s integration into the program and her transition to the college level, but she’s currently fifth on the team in goals (nine) and sixth in points (11).
“Now (Keating) is understanding the adjustments she needs to make to succeed at this level and she’s having key goals and key assists for us,” Medeiros said. “She’s very important to what we’re doing on offense.”
Another Bishop Guertin grad, junior Sydney Todd, is very important to what the Penmen are doing on defense. Todd is one of SNHU’s top 1v1 defenders, is smart when it comes to team defense and goes after ground balls exactly how the coach wants — head down and full speed.
“When the ball is on the ground, she’s a kid who I know is going to be fighting for it,” Medeiros said of Todd, “and more often than not she’s coming up with those loose balls.”
Doing it in Division III
Brigid Casey is one of those “good teammates” from Souhegan that UNH’s Abby Cranney played with in high school. Casey, a senior captain attack at Keene State, has been an offensive force from the moment she arrived at college and she isn’t slowing down this year as she’s leading the Owls (2-6) in points (37), goals (24) and assists (13) this season.
Last year, Casey was the Little East Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in points per game (5.5) and assists per game (2-2). Keene State played just three games in the 2020 season when Casey was a sophomore, but in her freshman year she led the team in points (77) and goals (55).
Plaistow’s Lauren Rich is also following up a very productive 2021 with another high-scoring season. Rich, a senior midfielder for New England College who went to Timberlane Regional High, is leading the Pilgrims (5-6) in points (41) and goals (36) and is second on the team with five assists. That’s the same pattern she followed last year when she led the Pilgrims in points (54) and goals (43) and was second in assists (11).
Three of the top five point totals on the Plymouth State women’s lacrosse team (7-3) belong to New Hampshire natives — Antrim’s Julia Donovan, Litchfield’s Emily Santom and Laconia’s Devon Mello. Santom scored six goals in the Panthers’ 13-11 victory over Keene State on Saturday.
Donovan, a freshman attack who went to ConVal in Peterborough, has had no problem adjusting to the college level. She leads the Panthers in points (42), assists (18) and shots (47), and is second in goals (24). Santom, a junior attack who went to Bishop Guertin, leads the team with 27 goals and is third with 28 points. Mello, a senior captain midfielder from Laconia, is tied for fifth on the team in both points (16) and goals (14).