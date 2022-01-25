Hampton, Monmouth and Stony Brook have accepted invitations to the Colonial Athletic Association, the conference announced Tuesday. The three schools will join the CAA for all sports on July 1.
The University of New Hampshire is a member of the CAA for football only. The league will have 13 schools for football starting this coming fall.
Stony Brook has been a CAA football member since 2013, while its basketball teams competed in the America East, the same conference in which UNH’s basketball teams play.
“We are pleased to welcome Hampton University, Monmouth University and Stony Brook University as the newest members of the CAA,” conference commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “All three institutions fit perfectly into the framework of the conference’s vision.”
The addition of the three schools increases the CAA’s membership to 12 in all sports but football. They will join College of Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, North Carolina-Wilmington, Northeastern, Towson and William & Mary as members of the CAA in 2022-23.
In football, Hampton and Monmouth will join UNH, Albany, Delaware, Elon, Maine, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova and William & Mary as members in 2022. James Madison, which had been a member, is leaving for the Sun Belt Conference.
Hampton, located in Hampton, Va., most recently competed in the Big South Conference, while Monmouth, located in Long Branch, N.J., competed in the Big South Conference in football and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in basketball.