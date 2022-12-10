SPORTS-MASTRODONATO-RED-SOX-MUST-RETAIN-1-YB.jpg

Xander Bogaerts high fives Alex Cora's kids before the Red Sox' 2022 season finale at Fenway Park.

 Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

It didn’t take long for Xander Bogaerts to make the people in San Diego laugh.

As he slipped on his San Diego Padres cap and a jersey that was lined with navy and gold lettering, he realized the tinted highlights in his hair matched the gold on the uniform.