Gavin Gillpatrick was nearly unhittable on the mound and mashed everything he saw at the plate to lead the Middleborough (Mass.) Little League All-Stars to an 11-0, five-inning Little League New England Regional semifinal victory over Concord on Wednesday.
Concord was eliminated from the regional with a 1-2 record.
Gillpatrick tossed a two-hitter with one walk and 10 strikeouts on 69 pitches and went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored at Giamiatti Little League Complex in Bristol, Conn. He forced the 10-run mercy rule with a two-out, two-run home run to center field in the bottom of the fifth frame.
Middleborough, which handed Concord both its losses in the regional, will play Bangor East (Maine) in the final Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN. The winner will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
“There’s good pitching down here,” Concord coach Jon Connor said in a phone interview. “Every team has a lot of it. ... (Gillpatrick) was tough today. He commanded the zone pretty well and he had some good breaking stuff so our kids had a hard time with it.”
Wes Bailey drew a one-out, 11-pitch walk in the third inning, Henry Thresher had a leadoff infield single in the fourth and Finn Gfroerer belted a one-out single to left field in the fifth for Concord.
Gillpatrick struck out the next two batters after Bailey’s walk in the third and the next three batters following Thresher’s single in the fourth. The Middleborough hurler also sent Concord down in order in the first inning and struck out the side in the second.
Middleborough plated a run in the first before erupting for four runs in the second and another three in the fourth to build an 8-0 lead.
Jayden Murphy finished a single short of the cycle for Middleborough. He hit a leadoff home run to left field in the first inning to open the game’s scoring, an RBI double in the fourth and a triple in the fifth.
Gillpatrick’s one-out, two-run single to left center field highlighted Middleborough’s three-run third. He also hit a ground-rule double in the fourth and scored one batter later on another ground-rule double by Ayden Morris.
Mike Marzelli (3-for-4, three RBIs) made it 9-0 Middleborough in the fifth with his two-out RBI single to right field and scored on Gillpatrick’s home run.
“We ran into a buzz saw today,” Connor said. “Baseball is about throwing, catching and hitting and we didn’t do the hitting part of it today and they did.”
Concord starter Nolan Walsh allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits and one walk alongside three strikeouts over four innings. Reliever Anthony LaTorra allowed three earned runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Concord opened the regional with a 1-0 loss to Middleborough in which Gillpatrick scored the game’s lone run on a sixth-inning homer. Concord then defeated Brattleboro, Vt., 2-0, on Sunday to earn a semifinal rematch with Middleborough.
Concord fought out of the losers’ bracket to capture the District 2 title and then won the state championship after rebounding from a 10-0, five-inning loss to Goffstown in Game 1 of that best-of-three series. Concord finished the all-star season 11-5 overall.
Connor said this year’s team was the most fun to coach over his nine seasons coaching Little League.
“I think we far exceeded my expectations, that’s for sure,” Connor said. “Great group of kids who have come together and learned what it meant to be a team. They’ve proved that all season long.”