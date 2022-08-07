Pitching and a couple of good swings on Sunday kept the Concord Little League All-Stars alive.
Will Simms pitched 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball and the locals scored two runs in the fourth inning in a 2-0 victory over Brattleboro, Vt., in an elimination game at the New England Regional Little League tournament in Bristol, Conn.
Concord (1-1) advanced to play another elimination contest on Wednesday afternoon (1 p.m.) against the loser of Monday’s Middleboro, Mass.-Bangor, Maine, game. Vermont finished the tourney 0-2.
The locals have the advantage of knowing how to come back with their backs to the wall. Concord lost the opener of its district tournament against Portsmouth and did the same against Goffstown in the states. Both times, Concord emerged victorious in the series.
Simms threw 85 pitches (the maximum allowed for one game) and limited Vermont to three singles. Simms fanned five and walked four. Nolan Walsh notched the save by throwing two pitches and getting a pair of pop outs.
Brattleboro starter Ryan Peloso matched Simms pitch-for-pitch until the fourth. Andrew Mercier led off with a single, then moved to second on Nolan Walsh’s walk. After Simms lined out for the first out, Finn Gfroerer singled home Mercier, with Walsh moving to third.
Tyler Peterson then delivered Walsh with a sacrifice fly, making it 2-0.
Concord finished with three singles, two by Mercier.