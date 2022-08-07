Concord celebrates
Concord players and coaches celebrate their victory over Goffstown in Game 2 of the state Little League finals. Concord won the state title and stayed alive in the New England Regional on Sunday.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Pitching and a couple of good swings on Sunday kept the Concord Little League All-Stars alive.

Will Simms pitched 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball and the locals scored two runs in the fourth inning in a 2-0 victory over Brattleboro, Vt., in an elimination game at the New England Regional Little League tournament in Bristol, Conn.