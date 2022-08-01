Concord scores a run
Concord’s Tyler Peterson scores in the first inning on Sunday night against Goffstown during Game 2 of the state Little League finals in Bedford. Concord prevailed 6-5 in seven innings in Monday's deciding game.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

BEDFORD — The Concord 11-12-year-old All-Stars stole their way to the New Hampshire Little League state championship on Monday night at Bedford Little League’s John Ho Sang Field.

Nolan Walsh scored the game-winning run by stealing home in the top of the seventh inning and Anthony LaTorra shut the door in the bottom of the frame to secure Concord’s 6-5 extra-inning triumph over Goffstown in the title-deciding third game of the series.