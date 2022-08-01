Concord’s Tyler Peterson scores in the first inning on Sunday night against Goffstown during Game 2 of the state Little League finals in Bedford. Concord prevailed 6-5 in seven innings in Monday's deciding game.
BEDFORD — The Concord 11-12-year-old All-Stars stole their way to the New Hampshire Little League state championship on Monday night at Bedford Little League’s John Ho Sang Field.
Nolan Walsh scored the game-winning run by stealing home in the top of the seventh inning and Anthony LaTorra shut the door in the bottom of the frame to secure Concord’s 6-5 extra-inning triumph over Goffstown in the title-deciding third game of the series.
Concord will play the Massachusetts state champion to open the Little League New England Regional on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Goffstown, the District 1 champion, won Game 1 of the series, 10-0, in five innings on Saturday. Concord, which came out of the losers’ bracket to win the District 2 tournament, plated all of its runs in the first inning to secure a 6-5 victory in Game 2 on Sunday.
With two outs in the seventh, Walsh stole home on the throw back to the pitcher after a called second strike during Finn Gfroerer’s at-bat. Gfroerer grounded out to end the inning.
Goffstown opened the bottom of the seventh with singles from Hunter Uhlmann and Matty Perkowski and both advanced to second and third, respectively, after a wild pitch by LaTorra during Seth Dalphond’s at-bat.
LaTorra, who earned the save in Game 2, then retired Dalphond and Luke Napierkowski via strikeout. LaTorra, a righty, took a deep breath as Goffstown leadoff hitter Carter Smedick entered the batter’s box, then proceeded to induce a ground out to first base to clinch Concord’s title.
LaTorra allowed one run on three hits and one hit batter and struck out three over 2⅔ innings of relief. Walsh, Concord’s starting pitcher, allowed four runs on three hits and four walks and a hit batter alongside two strikeouts.
Goffstown forced extra innings by tying the score at 5-5 in the sixth inning on Chris Centorino’s one-out sacrifice fly to right field.
Concord plated two runs in the first inning and one each in the second and third frames to build a 4-1 going into the fourth.
Goffstown responded with a three-run fourth inning on a Centorino two-run home run to center field and Jude Elechko RBI double to left field to knot the score.
Goffstown left-handed starting pitcher Evan Dionne allowed three earned runs on eight hits and one walk and struck out one batter over six innings. Uhlmann allowed one run, two hits and one walk over his one inning of relief.
Will Simms went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Rhys Craigue went 2-for-4 with a triple and Walsh hit two singles for Concord.
Owen Dutton went 2-for-4 with a double and was hit by a pitch and Dionne went 2-for-4 with a double and two walks for Goffstown.