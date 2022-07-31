BEDFORD — Pat Dutton said the Goffstown 11-12-year-old All-Stars matched Concord’s play in Game 2 of the best-of-three state Little League championship series — just not in the first inning.
Concord batted around and plated all of its runs in the opening frame en route to a 6-5 victory on Sunday at Bedford Little League’s John Ho Sang Field.
Game 3 is scheduled for today at 5:45 p.m. at Bedford Little League. District 1 champion Goffstown won Game 1 on Saturday, 10-0, in five innings.
The winner will represent New Hampshire at the new-look Little League New England Regional in Bristol, Conn., which begins on Saturday.
“Take away the first inning and the game, it’s a different ending,” said Dutton, Goffstown’s coach.
Concord No. 3 hitter Jacob Plodzik (2-for-4) opened the game’s scoring with a one-out, two-strike, two-run home run to deep center field in the first inning.
District 2 champion Concord did the rest of its damage in the inning with two outs on RBI singles by Finn Gfroerer (2-for-2) and Tyler Peterson, and Chase Connors’ two-run single to left field.
“I liked the way we warmed up today,” Concord coach Jon Connor said. “We were loose. (Saturday) we were tight and we came out a lot looser today and it showed. Getting up six (runs) quick, obviously we needed all six of those.”
Goffstown responded to Concord’s first-inning outburst with four runs in the second frame, all of which came with two outs, to trim the lead to 6-4.
Carter Smedick got Goffstown on the board with a single to center field that scored Seth Dalphond. Goffstown also received an infield RBI single from Owen Dutton and a two-run single to left field from Evan Dionne (3-for-4).
Goffstown made Concord relief pitcher Anthony LaTorra earn the save in the sixth inning. LaTorra, who relieved starter Henry Thresher in the fifth, hit Luke Napierkow-ski to open the sixth. Dutton reached base with one out on an infielder error and Dionne followed with a single to left field to load the bases. Napierkowski scored on a fielder’s choice to pull Goffstown within one but LaTorra got Noah Page to line out to end the game.
LaTorra, who struck out one batter over 1⅓ innings, said he relied on his fastball in the sixth and just moved on to the next batter after Napierkowski (2-for-3) reached base.
Jon Connor said LaTorra is one of the team’s most lighthearted players off the mound but the hurler flips a switch when called on.
“Anthony, he’s the ice man,” Jon Connor said. “He shows no emotion and that’s a skill that you can’t teach kids at this age. It’s really hard to get them to control their emotions. ... For an 11-year-old kid to handle the moments that he’s had has been truly incredible to watch.”
Thresher, Concord’s starter, maintained his team’s two-run lead by escaping a fourth-inning jam unscathed. Goffstown had runners on second and third with one out before the righty induced a pop out and fly out to end the threat.
Thresher allowed four runs on seven hits, two walks and one hit batter while striking out five before reaching the 85 pitch-count limit after 4⅔ innings. “We feel like we’re unbeatable when he’s out there,” Jon Connor said of Thresher.
Smedick, Goffstown’s right-handed starter, went the distance, allowing six runs on 10 hits and a walk alongside three strikeouts over 84 pitches. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate.
The New England Regional will feature the New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Massachusetts state champions, with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series. Rhode Island and Connecticut moved to the Little League Metro Regional with New Jersey and New York this year.
“Concord’s a great team and they showed it,” Pat Dutton said. “They came here and they pitched well, they hit well and they made the plays. In the first inning, we didn’t make our plays.”