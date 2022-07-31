Concord celebrates
Buy Now

Concord players and coaches celebrate their victory over Goffstown on Sunday in Game 2 of the state Little League finals. A deciding Game 3 of the series is set for Monday at 5:45 p.m. in Bedford.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

BEDFORD — Pat Dutton said the Goffstown 11-12-year-old All-Stars matched Concord’s play in Game 2 of the best-of-three state Little League championship series — just not in the first inning.

Thresher
Buy Now

Concord’s Henry Thresher delivers a pitch during his victory over Goffstown on Sunday in Game 2 of the state Little League finals.

Concord batted around and plated all of its runs in the opening frame en route to a 6-5 victory on Sunday at Bedford Little League’s John Ho Sang Field.

Concord scores a run
Buy Now

Concord’s Tyler Peterson scores in the first inning, making it 6-0, against Goffstown during Game 2 of the state Little League finals in Bedford.