Kevin Durant confirmed on Tuesday that he is one of four Brooklyn Nets who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Shortly after the Nets announced that four players tested positive for COVID-19, Durant told Shams Charania of @TheAthleticNBA and @Stadium of his positive test and said he was feeling fine.
“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant said. “We’re going to get through this.”
The 31-year-old Durant missed the recently suspended season due to an Achilles injury suffered in last season’s NBA Finals while a member of the Golden State Warriors. The 10-time All-Star joins Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood as NBA players known to have tested positive for coronavirus.
The Nets said one player has symptoms of the virus and the other three are asymptomatic. “All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” the team said.
In their statement, the Nets said the organization is contacting recent opponents and others known to have had contact with the players and is working with state and local health officials.
PGA Championship postponed indefinitely
The PGA Championship scheduled for May 14-17 has been postponed over coronavirus concerns, the PGA of America announced on Tuesday, saying it hoped to reschedule the event for the summer.
The PGA Tour, a separate body that runs the circuit, has canceled its schedule until at least May 10.
The PGA Championship, one of the sport’s four men’s majors, was due to be held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
— Reuters
NASCAR still plans to run 36-race schedule
NASCAR President Steve Phelps held a teleconference with the sport’s media Tuesday addressing questions and reassuring that the hope is, yes, the full season’s 36 points races will be run, with the safety of the sport’s fans and its participants of utmost importance during the current worldwide COVID-19 virus pandemic.
NASCAR announced Monday that races through at least May 3 will have to be rescheduled.
Phelps said Tuesday that the plan is to ultimately complete the schedule.
Phelps said NASCAR must consider all its scheduling options — from midweek races, to doubleheader weekends to perhaps even racing during what would have been a two-week pause already written into the schedule for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
The question of whether NASCAR would consider holding events without fans also arose and Phelps said it is “in the consideration set.” But, he emphasized that the whole situation is evolving so quickly, even holding the races without spectators was questionable because of the continued risk to the drivers, teams and officials that are still working in relative close quarters in the garage.
— NASCAR Wire Service
Second player in Yankees system tests positive
A second player within the New York Yankees' minor league system tested positive for coronavirus, the organization confirmed Tuesday.
The unidentified player's diagnosis comes on the heels of another Yankees' minor-leaguer testing positive on Friday. The Yankees confirmed the latter player's status on Sunday, telling MLB.com that he had spent time only at the team's minor league facility and was never at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.
Regarding the latest player to test positive, the team stated Tuesday in a press release, "While under self-quarantine, the player reported fatigue and an elevated body temperature to Yankees medical personnel. The test was administered on Sunday, and the player returned to self-quarantine following the positive results. We can also report that within the past 48 hours his symptoms have dissipated."
The Yankees were among the teams whose major league players elected to stay in camp amid the coronavirus pandemic, however Major League Baseball on Sunday encouraged teams to disband and leave camp. Manager Aaron Boone left the team's complex in Tampa on Tuesday and said he was driving home to Greenwich, Conn., according to ESPN.