Postponements and cancellations that have rocked professional sports leagues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in recent days are now being felt at the lower professional and amateur levels both locally and nationwide.
The NCAA announced Thursday that all of its winter and spring conference and national championships were canceled, raising questions about whether schools would carry out their respective regular seasons this spring.
As of Thursday night, local schools such as Plymouth State University, Southern New Hampshire University and Saint Anselm College planned on doing so, just not when originally anticipated. SNHU and Saint A’s, both members of the Northeast-10 Conference, will suspend their spring seasons until April 13. PSU will hold off until April 1 before resuming activities.
“The NE10 is committed to ensuring safe, competitive environments that protect the health and well-being of its student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans, and that assure fair and safe conduct of all conference athletic competition,” the league stated through a press release Thursday.
As of Thursday night, the Little East Conference, which PSU is a member of, wasn’t planning on cancelling its seasons or championships.
Manchester’s New Hampshire Fisher Cats will also have the beginning of their season pushed back from its original date of April 9. Being the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, the decision corresponds with Major League Baseball’s choice to suspend all spring training games as of Thursday and to push back the start of the regular season at least two weeks.
Games for the 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier, originally scheduled for Friday through Wednesday and again for March 20-25 in Tuscon, Ariz., were also postponed indefinitely. The World Baseball Classic is scheduled for 2021.
As for the Fishers, when they will begin play is unknown as of Thursday, but the team released a statement saying, in part: “The safety and security of fans, employees and personnel is our top priority, and the Fisher Cats will continue to follow the guidance of Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, as well as local, state, and federal officials.”
The Red Sox said in a statement they are in support of the MLB’s decision and will suspend all Fenway Park and JetBlue Park tours and events. Spring training season ticket holders will be issued credit on their accounts for all games not played, and individually bought tickets will be refunded.
Though the postponements and cancellations began on Monday with the Ivy League’s decision to cancel its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, it seems a domino effect was set off by the NBA Wednesday night when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus prior to his team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert was not in the arena at the time but the game was canceled immediately and the season was suspended.
Jazz teammate and Brewster Academy of Wolfeboro alum Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus as well. Both took to social media on Thursday.
“We are all learning about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly for their own health and for the well being of those around them,” Mitchell said. “ ... I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help.”
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA owners are encouraging commissioner Adam Silver to re-evaluate the suspension in 30 days.
The league has yet to make a formal announcement on the timetable, however, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, they have mandated that, through March 16, its players remain in the market of their team, remain home as long as possible, abstain from group workouts or practices and speak with team trainers once a day.
Given the close proximity NBA and NHL players share, it only makes sense that the NHL followed suit with a delay of its season on Thursday.
“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures. However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”
The statement went on to say that the league’s goal is to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup at some point. The AHL and ECHL have also suspended their seasons.
The MLS announced Thursday it would be suspending its season, as is the XFL. NASCAR and IndyCar will run some races without fans.
NASCAR will do so for its races at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, as well as March 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The LPGA canceled its next three events, though the PGA will continue its tournaments as planned without fans in attendance. The Players Tournament was played with fans on Thursday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
There are also reports indicating the Boston Marathon won’t be run as planned and could be rescheduled for the fall.