Major League Baseball delayed Opening Day indefinitely on Monday because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The season was set to open March 26, with all 30 teams in action. But last Thursday, MLB canceled spring training and delayed Opening Day by at least two weeks.
Commissioner Rob Manfred held a conference call with all teams on Monday. Following that, MLB announced Opening Day would be pushed back in accordance with the recommendations made Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NHL players told to return home
NHL players can return to their permanent homes, if outside their city of play, but should self-quarantine, the league advised the players in a memo issued Monday.
That includes locales outside of North America, if travel is possible, the league said.
The league initially had told players to remain in their home cities.
Still, the league advised players to stay in their homes under self-quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic through March 27 unless local regulations have a longer requirement. Players should report any symptoms they are having to their teams, as well as the results of any medical tests they might take.
The NHL said that at the end of the self-quarantine, the league will consider allowing clubs to reopen their facilities and allow training for small groups of players at a time or offseason medical treatment, if conditions permit it.
NFL Draft will proceed, modified
The NFL announced it will proceed with the 2020 NFL Draft, but it has canceled all public events surrounding the draft scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
Player selection by clubs will be televised and proceed as originally scheduled.
Augusta National to shut down
Augusta National Golf Club will suspend operations by the end of the week because of the coronavirus pandemic, Golf Digest reported Monday.
The publication said Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley notified members of the course closure by letter.
“We are now in the midst of a national emergency. The coronavirus is increasingly impacting lives everywhere, and we have rigorously evaluated how this will affect the Club and its operations. Our focus moving forward must be the health and safety of our exceptional staff, which is the heartbeat of Augusta National,” Ridley said in the letter, obtained by Golf Digest.
“Beginning today, we are taking the necessary steps to curtail our operations so, by the end of this week, the Club will be closed until further notice. We intend to maintain our properties with limited personnel on site, and we will support our many other functions by working remotely where possible. But this is about much more than business continuity. This is about our employees, and the foundation of this decision is built-in upon keeping everyone safe while preserving the financial stability of those we care about most.”
Last Friday, Ridley announced that the Masters, scheduled to be played at the famed Georgia course beginning April 9, would be postponed.