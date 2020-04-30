The Futures Collegiate Baseball League, of which the Nashua Silver Knights are members, this week announced that the start date of the 2020 season has been delayed.
The start was originally scheduled for May 27, but has been pushed back indefinitely. The league remains optimistic about taking the field at some point this summer.
“As soon as we have clarity on guidelines and procedures for playing baseball, we will look to adapt and begin,” said FCBL Commissioner Joe Paolucci. “While all scenarios and contingencies are under consideration, we remain hopeful.”
Little League World Series canceled
Vowing to return next summer, this year’s Little League World Series was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All seven World Series tournaments and their respective regional qualifying events are off this summer.
The Little League World Series is an international event involving 10- to -12-year-olds vying for the title of Little League champions. Regional tournaments feed the world series, which is played in South Williamsport, Pa.
NASCAR returns May 17
NASCAR plans to return to on-track competition with a NASCAR Cup Series race next month at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
The race on May 17 serves as the first of seven races in an 11-day span at two different tracks without fans in attendance. NASCAR will also compete at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
NASCAR, like the majority of the sports world, has been on pause since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. South Carolina has relaxed coronavirus restrictions; North Carolina is following suit.
Fans at the Kentucky Derby?
Officials at Churchill Downs intend to run the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 with fans in the grandstands, putting in place a plan to do so safely despite the coronavirus outbreak.
The 146th edition of the race was scheduled for Saturday but the date changed because of the pandemic.
“The Derby has been held every year since 1875. Most years, it’s easy,” CEO Bill Carstanjen said in a teleconference with investors and analysts on Thursday. “This year we have to work hard with our state and local leaders to make it everything it can be, and we will do that.”
Churchill Downs will start the spring meet next month without fans.
Execs, agents calling for NBA season cancellation
Team executives and player agents are calling on the NBA to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 season and focus on preparing to play next season instead, CNBC reported Thursday.
The network’s report attributed the comments to anonymous sources.
The NBA announced Monday it soon will unveil rule changes that will allow teams to open their practice facilities for players to take part in treatment and limited workouts, provided the city in which the facility is located permits it.
Many restrictions still will be in place for the limited opening of facilities, which would not open before May 8.
The NBA suspended the season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The league has been discussing plans to resume the season at one central location without fans in attendance.
But CNBC said some teams don’t see the financial incentive to restart the season when revenues would be minimal, or perhaps absent, without fans.
“What are saying is, ‘If we return, where is the revenue that is going to justify the additional cost of returning?” one team executive told CNBC. “They are looking at the cost side versus the revenue side. What revenue comes in now?”
In a prepared statement, the league told CNBC that it is looking for a way to play this season and beyond while concentrating on the health of players and fans.
“While our top priority remains everyone’s health and well-being, we continue to evaluate all options to finish this season,” the statement read. “At the same time, we are intensely focused on addressing the potential impact of Covid-19 on the 2020-21 season.”