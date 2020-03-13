The first major on the PGA calendar and one of the sport’s most iconic, the Masters, has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, made the announcement in a statement Friday morning.
“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision,” Ridley said. “We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”
Scheduled to begin in 27 days — April 9 — at Augusta National with Tiger Woods defending his green jacket, the tournament was not canceled and is expected to be played at a later date.
All PGA events through the weekend of that event have now been canceled or postponed.
The Players Championship was called off after the first round on Thursday, shifting away from the PGA’s initial plan to play the next three events without fans in the gallery. Those three tournaments included the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla., the WGC-Dell Technologies Championship in Austin, Texas, and the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.
Boston Marathon is Sept. 14
The Boston Marathon has been postponed to Monday, Sept. 14, to help contain the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday.
“The marathon is Boston ... we’ve shown before no matter the challenges to the city or the marathon, we are Boston Strong,” Walsh said.
Gov. Charlie Baker said he intends to introduce and sign a bill to make that Sept. 14 the new marathon Monday, and a local holiday in Boston.
“This particular Boston Marathon does define resilience,” Baker said.
NASCAR races postponed
A day after NASCAR announced it would hold races this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway without fans in attendance due to concerns about the coronavirus, teams were told to pack up Friday morning as races officially were postponed.
In addition, NASCAR announced Friday it also would postpone races set for next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Affected races in Atlanta are the Trucks Series’ Camping World 200 and Xfinity Series’ EchoPark 250 on Saturday, and the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday.
Miami’s races were the Trucks on March 20, Xfinity’s USCENSUS.GOV 300 on March 21 and the Cup Series’ Dixie Vodka 400 on March 22.
Also Friday, IndyCar announced it would cancel its NTT IndyCar Series events through April, affecting four races beginning with what would have been the season-opening race this weekend in St. Petersburg, Fla.
The last time NASCAR postponed a race for non-weather-related reasons was the 2001 New Hampshire race in Loudon following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.