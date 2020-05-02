The New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) has announced that its board of directors have voted to cancel the 2020 season.
The Keene Swamp Bats and Winnipesaukee Muskrats, who play out of Laconia, are league members.
According to the league, the decision was reached after a review of the guidance from federal, state and local officials, the leadership of host communities, and recommendations from the medical community.
NHL draft may be moved
The NHL is hoping to convince teams that the league should move the 2020 draft to early June and hold it virtually, according to a report.
ESPN said Saturday that it obtained a memo sent by deputy commissioner Bill Daly to teams that laid out the benefits of holding the draft in early June. It currently is scheduled for June 26-27 in Montreal.
The NHL suspended play on March 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic. League officials are hoping to restart, and finish, the season this summer. Under that scenario, the start of the 2020-21 season could be delayed by several weeks, but the calendar wouldn’t be friendly for a draft between the seasons, Daly said.
ESPN said the Daly memo included a proposal that would determine the 15 teams that would be in the draft lottery, despite teams not playing the same number of games before the season was halted.
NHL governors are scheduled to take part in a conference call on Monday.
NFL schedule coming this week
The NFL will release the 2020 game schedule next week, and despite talk of alternative scheduling or a late start because of the coronavirus, it is expected to be a business-as-usual slate.
ESPN reported Saturday that the 17-week season will open Sept. 10 and close with the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla., citing league spokesman Brian McCarthy.
“We plan to start on time,” McCarthy said.
The league has discussed contingency plans, however.
Sports Business Daily reported Monday that the NFL was forming contingency plans in case its schedule of games needs to be altered, including delaying season openers by more than a month and moving the Super Bowl to the end of February.
It’s unclear whether the outbreak will ease enough to allow fans in the stands. ESPN said the NFL won’t hunker players in specific locations to play the season, as the NHL, MLB and NBA have discussed.
NBA draft lottery postponed
The NBA announced Friday that it has postponed the draft lottery and draft combine.
Both events were slated to take place in Chicago. The lottery was scheduled for May 19 with the combine featuring draft hopefuls running May 21-24.
The NBA didn’t reveal new dates for either event.
ESPN reported that the NBA also discussed pushing back the June 25 draft during a board of governors’ conference call but decided not to take action.
It remains a strong possibility that the festivities will eventually be pushed back as the league still hopes to resume its season that was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak.