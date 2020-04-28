Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball could hold a rescheduled Opening Day between mid-June and July 4 and play at least 80 games this season, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday.
The regular season could consist of as many as 100 games and run well into November. The postseason could be played at neutral sites, with the World Series ending in late November or early December, Rosenthal said.
The season had been scheduled to start March 26 but was delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
While MLB officials originally had discussed all 30 teams hunkering down in Arizona or in a limited number of locations, the possibility is growing that play could occur in home parks across the country this season, likely without fans or a limited number in some locales.
"The league could open in 10 to 12 states, or in as many as 20 home parks, sources say. Or it could start in Florida, Texas and Arizona, then take a break after say, five weeks, to reassess the viability of moving to other locations. Even states hit hardest by the virus -- New York, Michigan, California -- might welcome the return of baseball in empty parks, citing it as an example of life returning to normal," Rosenthal wrote.
Also, he said, television networks could be on board with a late end to the season if the college football season schedule is altered in any way, creating more opportunities to air baseball games.
NASCAR
NASCAR sent teams a schedule for the next two months that starts with a return to racing on May 17 at Darlington, S.C., Autoweek reported on Tuesday.
The race would be one of five in May and among four held near most of the NASCAR team's home bases to restart the 2020 schedule.
NASCAR officials said in March when the season was suspended that their goal would be to complete the season. Initial thoughts focused on getting the season rolling in Texas with one or two events.
South Carolina has relaxed coronavirus restrictions and Charlotte, N.C., is following suit. Charlotte will host the third and fourth races after the return to racing.
It is expected NASCAR initially will operate without live pit stops, reducing the number of team pit crew members by at least five. The exact number of team personnel and officials deemed essential has not been decided.
The schedule obtained by Autoweek is as follows:
Sunday, May 17: Darlington 400
Wednesday, May 20: Darlington 310
Sunday, May 24: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte
Wednesday, May 27: Charlotte 310
Sunday, May 31: Martinsville
Wednesday, June 3: Bristol
Sunday, June 7: Atlanta
Sunday, June 14: Miami
Summer Olympics
If the coronavirus remains a global threat and the rescheduled Summer Olympics can't be held in 2021, they will be canceled, the president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said.
Yoshiro Mori told Nikkan Sports of Japan in an article published Tuesday that the games won't be postponed a second time. They were scheduled to be held July 24 through Aug. 9 but were reset for July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021.
"No, in that situation, it will be canceled," he said. "In the past, when there were such problems, like wartime, it has been canceled. This time, we are fighting an invisible enemy."
The Summer Olympics were canceled in 1916 amid World War I, and both the Summer and Winter Games were called off in 1940 and '44 because of World War II.
Recently, medical experts have expressed doubts that the world will be ready to congregate in Tokyo next summer.
"To be honest with you I don't think the Olympics is likely to be held next year," Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University, told the Japan Times last week.
Japan and the International Olympic Committee agreed in March to postpone the 2020 Olympics amid growing pressure from athletes and national sports federations.
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics will not reopen their practice facilities next week, as Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced he will extend the state’s stay-at-home order through May 18.
The Celtics had not announced any intention to open up even if the order was lifted.
This news should come as little surprise: The NBA has been hesitant to open the doors to its practice facilities as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage through the United States. The Atlanta Hawks would have been allowed to open their facility on Friday after Georgia relaxed its social distancing measures, but they opted not to do so. Shortly after the Hawks announced they would not be opening their facility, the NBA released a memo telling teams that facilities would need to remain closed until May 8 at the earliest.
The Celtics, of course, are operating under different rules due to their location. Massachusetts is not through the pandemic yet and still needs to see improvements before businesses can begin opening again.
How and when the Celtics go about attempting to reopen their doors to the players is undetermined.