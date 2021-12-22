The upcoming rivalry basketball and hockey games between New Hampshire’s only Division I will be played at near-empty arenas.
The Dartmouth College Athletics Department announced Wednesday that it has closed its sporting events to the general public through Jan. 18 “in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the broader community after consulting with the college’s COVID Leadership Group and campus leadership,” its media release stated.
The restriction affects the Dartmouth men’s hockey team’s annual Ledyard Classic tournament, in which it will play the University of New Hampshire on Thursday, Dec. 30. The tournament, which also includes Boston College and Mercyhurst, continues the next day. The Big Green men’s basketball team hosts UNH on Dec. 29 and the women’s hockey team will host the Wildcats on Jan. 2. All three of those games are the only meetings of the season between the Granite State rivals.
Only “a limited number” of guests of the student-athletes and coaches will be allowed on a pass list, Dartmouth officials said.
Also, NHTI on Wednesday implemented a new COVID policy prohibiting fans at basketball games and requiring players to compete while wearing masks, said Paul Hogan, NHTI’s athletic director and men’s basketball coach. Before adopting the policy, NHTI prohibited fans at its final men’s and women’s basketball home games of the year on Dec. 11.
Hogan said he expects the policy will be reviewed weekly.
Dartmouth and NHTI’s announcements came one day after Manchester and Nashua reinstated mask mandates at public buildings within both cities. The mandates affect games at public high schools and rinks, including next week’s Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament at JFK Coliseum in Manchester and the Queen City Basketball Invitational at Manchester Memorial.
Mark Putney, who helps organize the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament, said he is “asking all players, coaches, staff and attendees to be aware of the mandate and comply to ensure we do what we can to help prevent community spread.”
The boys hockey tournament’s field consists of Bedford, Bow, Concord, Exeter, Hanover, Goffstown, Trinity and the Manchester co-op team.
The QCIBT will be organized by the Memorial athletic department and will include four boys basketball teams — Memorial, Central, Trinity, and West — this year. The Memorial Booster Club, which usually organizes the tournament, initially announced on its Facebook page Sunday that the tournament was canceled “due to rising COVID numbers and concerns for safety.”
COVID protocols will be in place at several other high school holiday tournaments next week.
The 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash, which will run next Sunday through Thursday at Farmington High School and Henry Wilson Memorial School, will require masks to be worn by spectators and coaches and players while on the sideline.
The eighth annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament at Ham Arena in Conway will require all fans and coaches to wear masks, and players on each participating team can invite up to four spectators, Kennett of Conway coach Mike Lane said.
Kennett will host Somersworth/Coe-Brown, John Stark/Hopkinton, Kingswood of Wolfeboro, Berlin/Gorham and Dover for the three-day tournament, which begins on Sunday.
Keene Ice implemented a spectator mask mandate on Monday. Keene Ice will host the Keene Girls Ice Hockey Christmas Tournament next Monday and is home to the Keene and Monadnock/Fall Mountain boys and Keene/Monadnock/Fall Mountain girls hockey teams.
The Tuscan Kitchen Blue Devil Classic hockey tournament, which will run next Monday through Wednesday at the Icenter in Salem, has not yet implemented any COVID-19 protocols other than those that individual schools have set for their teams, Salem High School boys hockey coach Mark McGinn said.
The Icenter requires masks to be worn while in its locker rooms and by coaches while on the bench.