Coyotes’ future unclear after ‘no’ vote in Tempe Field Level Media May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Another rejected bid for a new stadium referendum in Arizona has the Coyotes ready to pack up and move.NHL relocation procedures are already being discussed according to the league, which voiced disappointment in the outcome of the latest vote late Tuesday.Voters rejected three proposals that would have permitted the construction of a new arena for the Coyotes in Tempe, Arizona. The team played last season at Arizona State’s 5,000-seat Mullett Arena.Developers hoped to build a $2.3 billion entertainment district in Tempe, and by a 56-44 split in early returns, voters opposed the proposition.The complex would include the Coyotes’ new home in addition to retail, entertainment and residential space.If new ground can’t be found for a home in Arizona, the Coyotes appear to have options on the table that include Atlanta, Houston, Salt Lake City and Quebec City. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage