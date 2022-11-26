Alpine Skiing: Audi FIS Killington World Cup - Giant Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin heads down the slope during the first run of the giant slalom race in the FIS Alpine World Cup at Killington (Vermont) Resort. Shiffrin, who spent formative years in Lyme, finished 13th after winning the World Cup season’s first two races in Finland. Story, Page C4.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

KILLINGTON, Vt. — A Swiss skier came from behind to win the giant slalom race on the first day of the Killington Women’s World Cup race, while an Italian skier, who has a history of first-place wins at the Vermont race, finished second.

Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland made up time on the final race to capture first place after finishing third in the qualifying run. Italian skier Marta Bassino finished second and Sara Hector of Sweden captured third place.