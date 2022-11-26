Mikaela Shiffrin heads down the slope during the first run of the giant slalom race in the FIS Alpine World Cup at Killington (Vermont) Resort. Shiffrin, who spent formative years in Lyme, finished 13th after winning the World Cup season’s first two races in Finland. Story, Page C4.
KILLINGTON, Vt. — A Swiss skier came from behind to win the giant slalom race on the first day of the Killington Women’s World Cup race, while an Italian skier, who has a history of first-place wins at the Vermont race, finished second.
Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland made up time on the final race to capture first place after finishing third in the qualifying run. Italian skier Marta Bassino finished second and Sara Hector of Sweden captured third place.
Saturday marked the return of the race that attracted more than 80 skiers from 20 different countries. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and returned last year but as a scaled-down version with limited entertainment.
Mikaela Shiffrin, who spent formative years in Lyme, continued to draw huge applause although she finished Saturday’s race in 13th place.
Coming off back-to-back slalom wins at Levi, Finland, last week, Shiffrin said she felt like she skied the first run more like a slalom course than a giant slalom. “I have to switch gears,” she said.
But Shiffrin called the conditions, “a blast.” It drizzled on Friday but then temperatures dropped overnight causing the snow to firm up, which the racers like.
Shiffrin is expected to compete in the slalom on Sunday, which is a competition she has dominated, winning all six years the race has been held.
Saturday’s crowd attracted a record-breaking one-day crowd of 21,000 spectators, besting the 2019 total of 19,500. But one of the best things about the crowd is its enthusiasm that help gives skiers an energy boost. “The crowd is not only cheering for one person and booing everyone else. They are rooting for everyone and that makes me really proud to race here,” Shiffrin said.