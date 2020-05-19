The photos showing Sunday’s The Real Heroes 400 winner Kevin Harvick standing by his shiny, hard-earned trophy in Darlington Raceway Victory Lane — wearing a facemask and flashing a victory sign — depict a new normal for the sport in reaction to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
What you can’t see are Harvick’s young children ecstatically celebrating in front of their home’s television set or the sport’s massive fandom high-fiving as a huge national television audience watched or listened to the race on NASCAR radio networks. The grandstands were empty, but hearts were full as NASCAR adeptly ushered in one of the first real-time sports competitions during these unusual and hyper-cautious times.
Social media was full of reaction from “first-timers” checking out the race broadcast, eager to see what NASCAR’s brand of racing is all about. And judging from the feedback — both from longtime fans and rookie race watchers — Sunday’s race action produced a lot of new converts.
Most importantly, for the sport, it provided a dose of normalcy in what has become a rather unprecedented time — creating a lot of eager anticipation for Wednesday’s Toyota 500. Because of possible inclement weather, tonight’s race back at Darlington has been moved up to 6 p.m. (FS1).
“Things actually went smoother than we could have expected, getting all the teams in,” NASCAR executive vice president and chief development officer Steve O’Donnell said. “Inspection went well. All in all, a good day for the sport. Excited to be back. Hopefully the fans enjoyed it on television. Odd not having the fans in the stands but we know the fans were with us in spirit for sure.”
Former series champion Kurt Busch equaled his season-best finish (third) on Sunday and was still smiling sitting in his motor coach in the track’s infield as he participated in a video post-race teleconference with the media.
“The feelings, the nerves, the anxiety, the excitement, knowing we were in uncharted territory. I would call today a success all the way around,” said Busch, who drives the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.
A lot of eyes were watching, from longtime loyal fans to potential new fans eager to see what NASCAR was all about. The viewership also included the country’s other major sports leagues curious to see how NASCAR initiated its return and how it fared. And the initial reviews have been positive.