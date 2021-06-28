Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak is mourning the loss of his newborn son.
The NHL star wrote in an Instagram post Monday that Viggo Rohl Pastrnak died last Wednesday, six days after his birth.
“We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON,” wrote Pastrnak.
“You will be loved FOREVER,” he continued. “Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times.”
The post included a black-and-white photo showing Viggo’s hand and foot.
Pastrnak, 25, was a first-round draft pick by the Bruins in 2014 and has played seven seasons with Boston.