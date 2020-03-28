Jenna Rheault is waiting to play the final game of her rookie campaign in the National Women’s Hockey League, but the 23-year-old defender from Deering and her Boston Pride teammates have already had a special season.
Boston opened the five-team NWHL season by winning its first 19 games, marking the best start in the league’s five-year history. The Pride finished the regular season with a 23-1 record and defeated the Connecticut Whale, 5-1, in the semifinals on March 8 to advance to the Isobel Cup final against the defending champion Minnesota Whitecaps.
Boston was set to host the championship game on March 13 at Warrior Ice Arena, but the NWHL announced on March 12 that the game would be rescheduled to a later date in Boston due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like her teammates, Rheault, who played at St. Paul’s School of Concord and the University of New Hampshire, is trying to stay close to game shape by going for runs and doing weight training, stickhandling and shooting whenever she can.
“Obviously, we are still hoping to play the final,” Rheault said. “We’re still encouraging each other to, even though the gyms are closed, to go for a run, do something — try to motivate each other to do something hockey related or just athletic.”
Before the Isobel Cup playoffs came to an abrupt halt, the Pride were on a season-long roll. Their first loss came in their 20th game: a 4-3 setback at Minnesota on Jan. 25. NWHL co-MVP Alli Thunstrom scored the game-winning goal for the Whitecaps with 50 seconds remaining.
“It was definitely heartbreaking but I think it was really good for us,” said Rheault, who has recorded one goal, five assists and a plus-14 plus-minus rating this season. “It showed that if we don’t come to play even for seconds, minutes, we had a chance of losing.”
Boston responded by finishing the regular season on a four-game winning streak, which began the next night with a 4-2 triumph over the Whitecaps that secured the top seed in the Isobel Cup playoffs.
Rheault helped the Pride earn their 5-1 semifinal victory over Connecticut by assisting on teammate Emily Fluke’s goal 9:44 into the first period to open the scoring. Rheault received a pass from Mary Parker skated around a Whitecaps player and into the slot. Her shot went wide of the goal but found Fluke’s stick.
“Being able to perform and get a point during one of the bigger games — during a semifinal game — was a good feeling,” Rheault said. “I felt like I was contributing to the team and to our success.”
The Whale tied the score at 1-1 at the 11:31 mark of the second period but Boston regained its lead 1:25 later with a goal from tri-captain and NWHL co-MVP Jillian Dempsey. The Pride closed out the win with third-period goals from Christina Putigna, tri-captain Kaleigh Fratkin (empty net) and Jordan Juron (power play).
Rheault credited her team’s third-period performance to its drive to reach the final.
“It was just the championship game was in close proximity and we could see it,” she said. “That was really motivating for us.”
As the season progressed, so did Rheault’s confidence. She adapted to the Pride’s fast-paced style, learned to be a better teammate and, though she considers herself a stay-at-home defender, developed her offensive game.
Rheault spent the latter part of the season paired with Northeastern University product Lauren Kelly, who helped the former further improve offensively. Kelly (two goals, 10 assists) and Rheault first skated together in the Pride’s 5-2 victory at the Buffalo Beauts on Jan. 4.
“I do think she’s very smart about when she’s able to jump in the play,” Rheault said of Kelly. “As a defenseman being part of the rush, watching her be able to do that, I could kind of take what she’d been doing and take that into my game as well. She also makes me feel confident enough to step up in the play.”
As Rheault trains and waits to hear when she and her teammates will play in the final, she is also finishing her semester at UNH. Rheault is working toward a master’s degree in occupational therapy and currently doing fieldwork with the Goffstown school district.
With schools teaching online due to the pandemic, Rheault is working remotely with Goffstown students in first through fourth grade. She gives them small activities to do like animal yoga or strategies like deep breathing exercises to help them through this confusing time.
“It’s a cool opportunity after you get over the frustrating part,” Rheault said. “It’s really truly beneficial. Everything is close to what they do with Telehealth, which is online servicing doctors use to treat patients that can’t come into the physician’s office.”
Whenever she and her Pride teammates finally get the opportunity to play Minnesota for the Isobel Cup, Rheault said they will have no problem regaining the momentum they built all season.
“This team is a super special team and one that’s close to my heart,” Rheault said. “We have talented players, players who work really hard, and ultimately we all have one goal in mind and that’s to hoist up the cup. As soon as we step on the ice, we’ll be back.”