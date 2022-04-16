When Anne Noble started high school, her dad, Ken, suggested she give cross-country a try as a way to meet new people. If she did not miss practice for the first two weeks, she could go pick out real running shoes to replace her everyday Skechers, he said.
“I just stuck to it and I got hooked,” said Noble, who grew up in Georgia and moved to Pembroke with her husband, Steve, in 2013.
Noble, who was born with Neurofibromatosis Type 2, a genetic disorder of the nervous system, will run in her sixth Boston Marathon on Monday in what will be the 50th anniversary of the women’s division officially being added to the race.
Ten days after Noble ran her first marathon in 2007 in Georgia, she had brain surgery, became totally deaf and had an auditory brainstem implant put in. She still has tumors in her brain and spine, atrophy in her right leg and no vestibular nerves.
With Steve, her dad and mom, Sally, in the crowd, Noble, 34, first ran the Boston Marathon in 2016. The Rochester Institute of Technology graduate is part of the Adaptive Program for Runners, which provides support for athletes with visual, physical or intellectual impairments to participate in the Boston Marathon.
“It’s a really incredible opportunity to be a part of that,” Noble said of running Boston, “and also when I qualify with that (adaptive program) division, I see all of these other people that start at the same time ... It makes me realize that everybody has all these different stories and we all have the same goal — to get to the finish line.”
Christine Pariseau-Telge, who lives in Manchester and has run in 10 Boston Marathons, including last October’s virtual edition, said running marathons like Boston is a goal that a lot of women now realize they can accomplish.
When Nashua resident Pam Triest-Hallahan first ran Boston in 1983, she said, like most big marathons at that time, about 10% of the runners were women. When she has run marathons in recent years — this year will mark her 11th Boston Marathon — the fields have been about 50-50, she said.
“I think it’s a really humbling experience, especially Boston, and male or female, you’re all the same,” said Pariseau-Telge, who is a member of the Greater Manchester Running Club. “You’re all runners. You’re all there for the same thing. It kind of breaks those barriers, too, of the gender-specifics.”
Pariseau-Telge, who ran track and cross-country at Manchester Central, and Triest-Hallahan were both inspired by Joan Benoit Samuelson. A native of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Benoit won the first women’s marathon at the Olympics in 1984 at the Los Angeles Summer Games.
Noble and Pariseau-Telge, 54, have both met Kathrine Switzer, who was the first woman to run the Boston Marathon as a registered competitor in 1967.
Derry resident Lisa Zappala, who is originally from Wakefield, Mass., was a kid when Switzer ran Boston that year and remembers thinking it was strange that women couldn’t participate in the race.
When she was growing up, Zappala, 61, said there were no organized sports for girls in her area until she got to Wakefield High. Triest-Hallahan, 61, was the only girl on her high school’s cross-country team when she joined her junior year.
“It’s amazing to me to see how many women are out there running and how the elite field of women has just grown tremendously,” said Zappala, who is the athletic director at the Academy of Notre Dame in Tyngsborough, Mass. “It’s just a great opportunity for women that wasn’t there before.”
Zappala, who is a member of the Whirlaway Racing Team, hated running until she took it up after her dad, Salvatore, died when she was 33 years old. She got hooked after her first few road races. This Monday will mark her 21st straight Boston Marathon and she wants to run 25 in a row before she considers retiring from the race.
Noble, who has run 30 marathons, said she tries to run a marathon in a new state each year. Her husband surprises her with which state they will head to for her next marathon as a birthday present. Last month, she ran one in Hawaii while they were on vacation and ran another in North Dakota last year.
Triest-Hallahan, who is a member of the Gate City Striders running club, did not plan to run another marathon after she competed in the 1983 Boston Marathon but has run it each year since 2012. She got pulled back into the scene at age 50. The Baystate Marathon in Lowell, Mass., fell on her 50th birthday that year so she thought it would be fun to celebrate it by running one last marathon.
“I told my husband and son that I was going to do one more — just on that birthday and get it out of my system,” Triest-Hallahan said, “and then, as soon as I finished, I said, ‘You know what? Actually, I think I’m going to keep doing this.’”
Pariseau-Telge, who is the athletic director for the Manchester School District, is not competing in the Boston Marathon this year, but said just talking about her past experiences in the race makes her want to run it again.
She finished the race about 10 minutes before the bombs went off near the finish line in 2013 and, with some hesitation and lots of emotion, ran again in 2014.
When Pariseau-Telge ran Boston in 2017 shortly after a trip to the emergency room with an illness, she struggled while running the last stretch of Heartbreak Hill. That’s when her sons, Tyler and Zach, and nephews, Connor, Ben and Kayden, briefly jumped into the race to urge her on. With that inspiration, Pariseau-Telge finished the race.
“As much as it is physical training and a physical accomplishment, it really is a mental accomplishment, too,” Pariseau-Telge said. “I love the training part and it has proven to me how strong I can be.”
Triest-Hallahan and Zappala both said participating in this year’s Boston Marathon means a little more than usual because the women’s division is being celebrated.
“I’m just really excited to be part of the tradition at Boston and, even more importantly, to be a woman today that’s able to participate in sports — in any sport we want,” Zappala said.