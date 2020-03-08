LACONIA -- Thanks to almost 200 “dippers” who braved the chilly waters of Paugus Bay, Special Olympics New Hampshire raised more than $150,000 this past weekend to support programs for persons with intellectual disabilities.
Now in its 50th year, SONH supports almost 3,000 athletes who participate in 17 sports. The Manchester-based non-profit relies heavily on fundraising, said Kelley Gelinas, chairman of the SONH Board of Directors, on Sunday, just minutes after the two final events of what was known as the “Winni Dip Weekend” concluded at the Margate Resort.
On Saturday at noon, the beach behind the Margate on Paugus Bay, which is an extension of Lake Winnipesaukee, saw 112 of New Hampshire’s finest participate in the Law Enforcement Winni Dip.
Seven law enforcement officers, plus an SONH board member, began the first official 24-hour “MEGA Winni Dip” that required them to take a jump into Paugus Bay once an hour until noon Sunday.
Later on Saturday, 65 students and school administrators and staff took part in the Cool School Winni Dip.
On Sunday, 11 people participated in the Community Winni Dip which was held concurrently with the final MEGA dip.
Cumulatively, the four dips raised $154,798, which is about $14,000 more than last year, according to Mark Ericson, SONH’s senior communications manager, on Sunday.
Gelinas said events like Winni Dip Weekend, which is one of a group of fundraisers known as “winter water sports,” are extremely vital to SONH, whose annual operating budget is $2.3 million.
The wintertime fundraisers are SONH’s “biggest of the year,” she said, and the support of law enforcement is a major reason for their success. As SONH looks to boost its budget to $4 million in order to grow unified sports statewide, it will look to law enforcement for help, said Gelinas.
Ron Cloutier, a master patrol officer with the Hudson Police Department, has participated in five Winni Dips and this year he was also a MEGA dipper.
He said the water was “very cold,” but that the experience was worth it. “There’s nothing more rewarding, that gives us more fulfillment,” Cloutier said, “than helping these athletes.”
Detective Jackie McIver of the Nashua Police Department observed that “a lot of officers will tell you this (supporting Special Olympics) is like a reset button” that an officer can mentally hit when confronted with some of the unpleasant parts of their jobs.
A dipper since the inaugural Winni Dip in 2009, and a MEGA dipper in 2020, McIver said the Special Olympics provides many benefits to athletes while also providing a profound joy to volunteers like herself.
“There’s little that is more rewarding than seeing an athlete’s face when you present them a medal,” said McIver, who was the top fundraiser ($9,000) on the top fundraising team (Nashua PD, $30,000) in the Law Enforcement Winni Dip.
McIver wasn’t sure she’d be a MEGA dipper in 2021.
“Once an hour,” she said, “is no joke.”
In light of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, SONH has "decided to exercise an abundance of caution" by canceling three sporting events "where close personal contact is expected," according to a Sunday press release. The events being canceled are basketball assessments on March 14 and 15, the state basketball tournament on March 28 and the Greater Manchester Area Swim Meet on April 4.
Mary Conroy, SONH president and CEO, said in the release that “while canceling events is disappointing for athletes who have trained for months to compete -- as well as the volunteers, family, friends and our staff and board who look forward to cheering for them -- we know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health of our athletes, which will remain our priority.”
The release further states that "SONH remains in contact with local public health officials and will continue to monitor the situation. Decisions regarding future events will be made in the coming weeks and months as the coronavirus situation evolves. Updated event information will be available at www.SONH.org."