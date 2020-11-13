Keeping calm is one of the traits that could help during the unprecedented 2020 Masters.
“I just tried to stay patient and hang in there,” Justin Thomas said Friday after ending the day in a four-way tie for the lead at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
The top line of the leaderboard is crowded with Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Australia’s Cameron Smith and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer all at 9-under-par 135 through the second round. A few dozen more golfers must complete their second circuit Saturday morning prior to the third round.
Thomas had a stretch of four consecutive birdies and later closed the second round with back-to-back birdies. He could share a 36-hole lead in a major for the first time depending on how others fare as they conclude their rounds.
Thomas said, “You’ve gotta think that Augusta National is going to get this place (playing tougher) this weekend. At the end of the day, they can’t do anything about the weather and they can’t do anything about what’s happened previously this week.”
“We’re going to have to take it for what we get. I just know that I need to keep playing well and playing aggressive to have my chances. ... I just need to go out there and play my own game and not worry about anyone else’s.”
It was a long day for many of the golfers. Johnson, the world’s top-ranked player, logged 27 holes after a shortened time on the course Thursday.
“I played really solid,” Johnson said. “I hit a lot of really quality iron shots, gave myself a lot of good looks. Hit a lot of good putts, too, just none of them seemed to want to go in. But it was nice to finish with a birdie on nine. ...
“I’m in a good position going into the weekend. Definitely pleased with how I’m swinging the club and controlling the golf ball. I feel like I played a little bit better than my position right now.”
Ancer shot a 5-under 67 in the second round. Smith posted a 68, Thomas had a 69 and Johnson notched a 70.
“This golf course, you have to be extremely patient and I’ve been able to do that these two rounds,” Ancer said. “Didn’t really hit it the best off the tee. I feel I got away with some wayward shots.”
Johnson began the second round on the 10th hole. He had birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and 13 before making two bogeys in a row. He followed that with 11 consecutive pars before closing with a birdie.
Smith finished with a flurry, going 5 under for the last four holes. He began that stretch with a short eagle putt on the par-5 No. 15 and then recorded birdies on each of the next three holes.
“It could have definitely got away from me, just with the tiredness and playing 26 holes in a day,” Smith said. “But I hung in there and the reward was there in the end.”
Conditions have been favorable for scoring, so numerous golfers are holding solid positions.
“It’s obviously good being in contention on a weekend, and I feel I’ve been there enough where I can have a good crack at it,” Smith said.
South Korea’s Sungjae Im and Patrick Cantlay are at 8 under after full second rounds. Spain’s Jon Rahm, who is No. 2 in the world, also is at 8 under, but he has six holes to finish in the round. He is 5 under through 12 holes. Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama also is at 8 under with three holes to play in the round.
Im shot a 70 in the second round while Cantlay posted a 66. Cantlay played the front side and back side each in 3 under.
England’s Paul Casey, who joined Johnson and South African Dylan Frittelli with the best scores (65) when all first-round play had been completed Friday morning, is at 6 under for the tourney after going 1 over through 11 holes of the second round.
Frittelli struggled to a 73 in the second round. He is tied for 14th at 6 under.
Germany’s Bernhard Langer, at age 63, will be the oldest player to make the Masters cut. The 1985 and 1993 Masters champion is at 3 under after a 68 and a 73, tied for 27th place in his 37th appearance in the tournament. He will be playing on the weekend in Augusta for the third year in a row.
Defending champion Tiger Woods didn’t begin the second round until mid-afternoon. He sits at 4 under for the tournament through 10 holes of the second round after a 68 on Thursday. He was even in Friday’s play with a pair of birdies and pair of bogeys.
U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was hindered by a triple-bogey 7 on the third hole. He is at 1 over with six holes to go in the second round. His busy scorecard showed only three pars across 12 holes Friday.
This is the first Masters ever contested in November, moved from April because of the coronavirus pandemic. No fans are on the grounds. Plus, with limited daylight, a weather-related delay of nearly three hours Thursday morning has caused the incomplete rounds at the end of both of the tournament’s first two days.