Tennis: Australian Open

Ben Shelton reacts to winning a point during his match against J.J Wolf on Monday at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Novak Djokovic slammed his way into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 13th time with an easy win over Alex de Minaur, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1, on Monday.

Djokovic broke serve six times to continue his march toward a 10th singles title in the tournament.