Novak Djokovic slammed his way into the Australian Open quarterfinals for the 13th time with an easy win over Alex de Minaur, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1, on Monday.
Djokovic broke serve six times to continue his march toward a 10th singles title in the tournament.
His left hamstring was not a topic of discussion for the first time in Melbourne, where the Serbian advanced to a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the 54th time. “I didn’t feel anything today,” he said.
Djokovic, 35, labored in a 7-6 (7), 6-3, 6-4 victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday.
Health was a non-factor Monday.
“A week ago, I didn’t really think about the title, I just thought about being in a good enough condition to play the next match,” Djokovic said. “Tonight, the way I played, the way I felt, gives me reason now to believe that I can go all the way.”
Djokovic takes on No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev (Russia) on Wednesday. Rublev battled back from down 5-2 in the fifth set to stun No. 9 Holger Rune 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (9) at Rod Laver Arena.
Ben Shelton, a 20-year-old American, advanced to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, outlasting countryman J.J. Wolf in a 3 3/4-hour seesaw match. Shelton, a lefty, won 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-2 and moved into the quarterfinals.
Another unseeded American, 35th-ranked Tommy Paul, awaits on Wednesday. Paul eliminated No. 24 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 on Monday.
And 25 years after his father won the Australian Open, Sebastian Korda won his match on Sunday to give the U.S. three men in the quarterfinals at Melbourne for the first time since Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras and Chris Woodruff pulled off the feat in 2000.