MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic went from “persona non grata” to nine-time Australian Open champion on Sunday, with the challenges faced in a roller-coaster month only making the triumph sweeter, the Serbian said.
The world’s top-ranked player thrashed fourth seed Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-2 6-2 on Sunday for his 18th Grand Slam title, drawing closer to Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal’s all-time record of 20.
Defending champion Djokovic drew a lot of flak in the lead-up to the year’s first Grand Slam for petitioning organizers to ease Australia’s strict quarantine protocols for players isolating for two weeks before the tournament.
He then suffered a painful abdominal injury in the first week and had to nurse it to the finish.
“I think emotionally it was one of the hardest tournaments I had,” he told reporters.
“To be honest, with quarantine and a lot of things happening in the media. The letter that I wrote, ideas and recommendations that I got from players was misinterpreted as (a) list of demands.
“Then the next thing you know within a couple of days I’m persona non grata in this country,” the Serbian added.
“I got injured in the third round. It was a roller-coaster ride if I can define it in one word.
“I think it makes it even sweeter for me. I’ll take a lot of positives from this tournament without a doubt.”
Having kept quiet about his injury, Djokovic said he had torn an abdominal muscle and still needed to recover from it, despite appearing unimpeded against Medvedev.
Djokovic claimed the win after a difficult, pandemic-affected year in which his public image took a battering for a number of incidents.
He was criticized for organizing the controversial Adria Tour in the Balkans last year where players partied and later tested positive for COVID-19.
He was disqualified from the U.S. Open in the fourth round for accidentally hitting a ball into a line judge.
Djokovic extended his unbeaten run to nine Australian Open finals and will eclipse Roger Federer’s record of 310 weeks at world No. 1 next month.