Tennis: Australian Open

Jan 29, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's final on day fourteen of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic celebrated his 10th Australian Open men's singles title and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam on Sunday in Melbourne.

The fourth-seeded Djokovic pumped his fists, let out a primal scream and hugged friends and family following his 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.