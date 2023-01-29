Jan 29, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's final on day fourteen of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic celebrated his 10th Australian Open men's singles title and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam on Sunday in Melbourne.
The fourth-seeded Djokovic pumped his fists, let out a primal scream and hugged friends and family following his 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) win over third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.
The 35-year-old from Serbia then returned to the court and found his sideline bench, buried his face in a towel and wept tears of joy.
"This is one of the most challenging tournaments that I have ever played in my life," said Djokovic, who was unable to compete in Melbourne in 2022 because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Not playing last year, coming back this year. I want to thank all the people who made me feel welcome. There is a reason why I have played my best tennis on this court, in front of legendary Rod Laver.
"It is a long journey. All my team and family knows what we have been through in the past four or five weeks and this is probably the biggest victory of my life."
The victory, his 28th straight in Melbourne, will vault Djokovic from No. 5 to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.
Tsitsipas would have held the top spot with a victory on Sunday. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who previously was the top-ranked player, sat out the Australian Open with a leg injury.
Djokovic's 22 Grand Slam titles are tied with Spain's Rafael Nadal for the most by a man. Only two women -- Margaret Court (24) and Serena Williams (23) -- have more.