MILAN — While “The Sleeping Giant” remained in repose nearby, the new K39 hill at the Nansen Historic Ski Jump came alive Sunday, hosting competitive ski jumping at the site for the first time in 37 years.
It was also a historic day for Cooper Dodds.
With two jumps of 43.5 meters, Dodds, 31, of Hanover, won the Open Ski Jumping on the K39 hill and also set the first distance record on the hill during the competition, organized by the Lake Placid, N.Y.-based Eastern Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined.
In New Hampshire, the organization includes Ford Sayre of Hanover, of which Dodds is a member; the Andover Outing Club, the Lebanon Outing Club; Mt. Washington Valley Ski Jumping of Albany; and the Nansen Ski Club, which was founded in 1882 and is billed as the oldest continuously-operating ski club in the country.
Other clubs of Eastern Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined are Harris Hill Nordic of Brattleboro, Vt.; New York Ski Educational Foundation of Lake Placid, N.Y.; and the Salisbury Winter Sports Association of Salisbury, Conn.
In addition to the K39, Sunday’s competition also included action on a new K10 hill at the Nansen. A 20K hill is on the drawing board as is the restoration of the “Big Nansen,” aka “The Sleeping Giant,” which was built in 1937 with a 172-long steel tower that was extended 10 feet in 1982.
“The Big Nansen” opened in 1938 when it hosted the U.S. Olympic trials and, later, several national competitions. Until Sunday, Nansen had not seen ski jumping since 1987, according to the Nansen Ski Club.
That fact wasn’t lost on Dodds.
“The hill was awesome,” Dodds said, “and it’s just such a blast to ski a hill for the first time.”
He conceded with a laugh that he is probably “twice as old” as the majority of the competitors he faced on the K39 hill, and that given his life and work experience, he also had another leg up on them, too.
A photographer who has published books about ski jumping, Dodds is the assistant ski jumping coach at Hanover High School, where his dad, Tom, is the head coach.
As for setting a distance record on the K39 hill, Dodds said he knew it was “definitely a possibility” because, at the behest of the Nansen Ski Club, he tested the hill two days earlier and found it conducive to some extended soaring.