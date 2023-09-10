Tyreek Hill’s 4-yard touchdown catch from Tua Tagovailoa with 1:45 to play served as the game-winner as the Miami Dolphins survived a back-and-forth fourth quarter and prevailed 36-34 over the host Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.
Tagovailoa racked up 466 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 28-of-45 passing, and Hill finished with 11 catches for 215 yards and two scores for Miami (1-0) in the thrilling season-opening victory.
49ers 30, Steelers 7: Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey scored on a long run and the 49ers rolled past the Steelers.
Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 220 yards and McCaffrey rushed for 152 on 22 carries as the 49ers controlled the contest. Aiyuk caught eight passes for 129 yards, Drake Jackson had three sacks and Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga had interceptions for San Francisco.
Kenny Pickett was 31-of-46 passing for 232 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for the Steelers, who were outgained 391 to 239. The 49ers sacked Pickett five times.
Buccaneers 20, Vikings 17: Chase McLaughlin made a 57-yard field goal to break a tie with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Buccaneers held on to defeat the Vikings.
Baker Mayfield completed 21 of 34 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in his debut for Tampa Bay (1-0), which played its first game since Tom Brady’s retirement. Mike Evans and Trey Palmer had one touchdown catch apiece.
Kirk Cousins completed 33 of 44 passes for 344 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for Minnesota (0-1). Justin Jefferson had nine catches for a game-high 150 yards, and Jordan Addison had a touchdown catch in his NFL debut.
Packers 38, Bears 20: Jordan Love passed for 245 yards and three touchdowns, Aaron Jones tallied 127 total yards and two touchdowns, and the Packers rolled past the Bears.
Romeo Doubs had two touchdown receptions for Green Bay (1-0), which won decisively in its first game since parting ways with franchise icon Aaron Rodgers. Love looked comfortable in his second NFL start as he posted a 123.2 quarterback rating.
Justin Fields completed 24 of 37 passes for 216 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Chicago (0-1). Darnell Mooney and Roschon Johnson scored one touchdown apiece.
Rams 30, Seahawks 13: Kyren Williams rushed for the first two touchdowns of his career as the visiting Rams scored 23 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the injury-riddled Seahawks.
Cam Akers also rushed for a score and Matthew Stanford completed 24 of 38 passes for 334 yards for the Rams, who went 5-12 last season as the defending Super Bowl champions. Rookie Puka Nacua, a fifth-round pick, made 10 catches for 119 yards.
Kenneth Walker III rushed for a game-high 64 yards for the Seahawks and Geno Smith was 16-of-26 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Seattle struggled to move the ball in the second half, running 14 plays from scrimmage for 2 yards after scoring on three of its four first-half possessions.
Raiders 16, Broncos 16: Jimmy Garoppolo passed for two touchdowns in his Las Vegas debut, and the Raiders spoiled Sean Payton’s first game as Denver’s coach.
Jakobi Meyers had nine catches for 81 yards and two scores in his first game with the Raiders, who beat the Broncos for the seventh straight time. Meyers left late in the contest to be examined for a possible concussion.
Payton’s team fell one point short, partially due to Will Lutz’s missed extra point after the club’s first touchdown.
Russell Wilson completed 27 of 34 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns for Denver. Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Courtland Sutton caught touchdown passes and Kareem Jackson recorded an interception.
Ravens 25, Texans 9: Lamar Jackson passed for 169 yards in his first game with a new five-year contract, Justice Hill ran for two touchdowns and the Ravens topped the Texans.
Jackson completed 17 of 22 passes with one interception and ran for 38 more yards with a lost fumble. J.K. Dobbins had 22 yards and a touchdown on eight carries before departing early in the second half with a possible Achilles injury.
Baltimore’s Zay Flowers had nine catches for 78 yards in his first NFL game, while Odell Beckham Jr. had two catches for 37 yards in his Ravens debut.
In his first NFL game, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for 242 yards and was sacked five times. The No. 2 overall draft pick out of Ohio State this past April was 28-of-44 passing and lost a fumble.
Dameon Pierce had 38 yards rushing on 11 carries for the Texans, while Nico Collins and Robert Woods each had six catches for a combined 137 yards.
Saints 16, Titans 15: Derek Carr passed to Rashid Shaheed for the game’s only touchdown and the Saints intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times in a win over the visiting Titans.
Carr, who signed with New Orleans as a free agent in the offseason after nine seasons with the Raiders, completed 23 of 33 for 305 yards with one interception and teamed with Shaheed for a 19-yard tie-breaking score in the third quarter.
Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye and Paulson Adebo each had an interception against Tannehill, who completed 16 of 34 for 198 yards.
Commanders 20, Cardinals 16: In their first game with new owner Josh Harris, quarterback Sam Howell, making the second start of his career, completed 19 of 31 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.
Washington had taken over at the Arizona 29-yard line after a strip-sack of quarterback Joshua Dobbs by defensive end Montez Sweat that defensive tackle Daron Payne recovered.
The Commanders defense limited the Cardinals to 93 yards in the second half and allowed only four first downs on 14 third-down plays in the game.
Dobbs was starting his third career game after being acquired in a trade from the Browns on Aug. 24. He also fumbled a snap on first-and-15 from the 40-yard line that was recovered by Abdullah Anderson and resulted in a 33-yard field goal by Joey Slye for the final points of the game with 2:23 remaining.
The Cardinals piled up 122 yards lost on nine penalties. Dobbs was 21-for-30 for 132 yards, an average of 6.3 yards per completion.
The Cardinals led 13-10 at halftime despite totaling only 117 yards with five first downs to Washington’s 16 and being 1-for-6 on third down.
Jaguars 31, Colts 21: A 14-point fourth quarter flurry helped the Jaguars spoil the debut of Colts rookie Anthony Richardson.
Jacksonville owned the fourth quarter, flipping momentum for good with Tyson Campbell’s interception of Richardson to set up Travis Etienne’s 26-yard touchdown run, completing a swing from a 21-17 deficit to a 31-21 lead thanks to 14 points in a span of 66 seconds.
Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns and Etienne had 77 rushing yards and five receptions for 27 yards. Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen had a career-best three sacks.
Falcons 24, Panthers 10: The Falcons topped the Panthers behind the rushing duo of Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson and three forced turnovers by safety Jessie Bates III.
Allgeier had 15 carries for a team-high 75 yards and two scores. His 3-yard scoring scamper put the Falcons up 24-10 with 4:48 to go in the game.
Robinson, in his NFL debut, had 56 yards on 10 carries. He also recorded six receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Making his fifth career start, Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder completed 15 of 18 passes for 115 yards and touchdown.
Bates had 10 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in his Atlanta debut after coming over from Cincinnati in the offseason.
Bryce Young, making his first NFL start, completed 20 of 38 passes for 146 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.Browns 24, Bengals 3: Deshaun Watson ran for a score and threw for another to lead the Browns past the Bengals.
Browns star running back Nick Chubb finished with 106 yards on 18 carries for a 5.9 average. Dustin Hopkins kicked three field goals of 42, 34 and 43 yards.
Watson completed 16 of 29 passes for 154 yards, including a 3-yard TD pass to Harrison Bryant, followed by Watson’s two-point conversion run, for a 24-3 lead with 9:11 left in the fourth quarter.
He also rushed five times for 45 yards, including a 13-yard score.
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, fresh from signing his league-record five-year, $275 million extension on Saturday, finished just 14 of 31 for 82 yards.
Cleveland had 350 yards of total offense, to 142 for Cincinnati, including a 206-75 advantage rushing the ball. The Browns had more first downs, 21-6, and dominated time of possession, 35:50 to 24:10.