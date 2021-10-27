If Darian Lopez-Sullivan played for another team, Dover High School football coach Eric Cumba would get headaches trying to game plan how best to contain him, the coach says.
Lopez-Sullivan, a senior quarterback/safety, likely made several coaches reach for some Tylenol over the opening month of the NHIAA Division I season.
The two-year captain went 48-of-81 passing for 655 yards and five touchdowns alongside an interception and ran for 283 yards and nine touchdowns on 49 carries in September on Dover’s way to a 3-1 start. Lopez-Sullivan also logged a team-high 30 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown on defense.
For his play at both quarterback and safety, the New Hampshire Union Leader Board of Judges named Lopez-Sullivan the September Apple Therapy Services/Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center/Express MED Athlete of the Month.
“He made a huge impact on both sides of the ball, not just offensively,” Cumba said. “He played at a different level than we’ve seen him play before that took us to that 3-1 start.”
Lopez-Sullivan said his offseason spent getting stronger and faster, working on his mechanics and studying film, paid off immediately this fall.
He ran for 110 yards and three TDs and completed 7 of his 15 pass attempts for 60 yards in Dover’s 40-6 season-opening win over Manchester Memorial on Sept. 3. Teammate Brady McInnes led the Green Wave in rushing with 134 yards and a score on nine totes.
“Darian, in that game he had a couple really big runs and a few were on scrambles — tucking the ball in the passing game and getting what he could out of it,” Cumba said. “The threats Darian poses to a defense allows the other guys to take advantage of some extra room in the open field because there’s more resources dedicated to keeping Darian in front of them.”
The following week, Lopez-Sullivan single-handedly kept Dover in the game in its 43-22 loss at Bedford. Lopez-Sullivan threw for 189 yards and ran for 93 alongside three touchdowns but the Bulldogs led, 27-7, at halftime and by at least 14 points in the second half.
Lopez-Sullivan spent the following practice week getting his teammates on the same page and putting in extra work with his receivers and offensive line as Dover prepared for Concord, Cumba said.
“That’s exactly what we needed,” Lopez-Sullivan said. “It showed next Friday night. We were together and we were ready.”
Concord led, 19-12, in the second quarter before the Green Wave scored 27 unanswered points to capture a 39-19 home victory on Sept. 17. Lopez-Sullivan went 21 of 31 passing for 394 yards and five TDs and led the team in rushing with 65 yards and a score on 17 carries. Classmate Conner Sheehan (eight catches, 205 yards, four TDs) and sophomore tight end Bryce Carberry (six receptions, 103 yards) were Lopez-Sullivan’s favorite targets.
“One thing with a kid like Darian, when he’s in rhythm, it’s fun to watch,” Cumba said. “He was in rhythm that night. He made his throws on time, he made the right decisions, he did a good job of keeping the play alive and finding receivers.”
Lopez-Sullivan, who Cumba said is two rushing touchdowns shy of tying the single-season school record (16), credited his offensive success in the Concord game and throughout the season to his receivers and offensive linemen like Hunter Linton, Andrew York, Cam Ansell, James Brackett, Matt Proulx and Orion Jennison.
Lopez-Sullivan completed his September campaign by scoring three first-half touchdowns, one of which was a 19-yard pick-six, in Dover’s 45-0 home win over rival Spaulding of Rochester on Sept. 23.
While he said he could have played better defensively last month, Lopez-Sullivan takes pride in helping defend the run and making sure nothing gets behind him. Cumba described Lopez-Sullivan as a smart safety who makes quick decisions and can come downhill to make plays.
In his second year as a captain, Lopez-Sullivan said he is there for his teammates whenever they have questions, need advice or help studying or practicing plays.
“I want to be the glue to hold everyone together and make sure we’re all together,” Lopez-Sullivan said.
Other athletes considered for the September honor were Winnacunnet of Hampton football player Tucker McCann, Londonderry High School football player Andrew Kullman, John Stark of Weare field hockey player Gracie Bolduc, Hopkinton High School boys soccer player Avery Condon, Pembroke Academy girls soccer play Cierra Hill, Southern New Hampshire University women’s soccer player Alyssa Anderson, and Hollis/Brookline High School volleyball player Meaghan Coutu.
McCann, a senior running back, rushed for 283 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries over Winnacunnet’s 4-0 start to the season. Kullman, a junior wide receiver, logged four receiving TDs and rushed for another as Londonderry went 4-0 last month.
Bolduc, a senior, recorded 10 goals and four assists over John Stark’s 7-1 September campaign.
Condon, a sophomore forward, tallied nine goals and three assists as Hopkinton went 7-1 last month. Hill, a senior captain, registered three goals and eight assists as Pembroke went unbeaten over its first nine games. Anderson, a sophomore from Londonderry, scored four goals and added an assist over SNHU’s 8-0 start to the season.
Coutu, a junior outside hitter, recorded 69 kills, 19 aces and three blocks over Hollis/Brookline’s 8-1 start.