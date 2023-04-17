Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became the highest-paid player in NFL history just 45 games into his career.
Hurts and the Eagles agreed on a five-year extension, a move Philadelphia trumpeted on Monday as offseason workouts began for the reigning NFC champions.
The Eagles will pay Hurts $255 million, including $179.3 million in total guarantees, ESPN and the NFL Network reported. He gets $110 million at the signing and another $126.5 million becomes fully guaranteed by March 2024, according to the NFL Network.
The Eagles did not disclose financial terms but announced the sides agreed to a contract extension.
Hurts, 24, also gets a full no-trade clause, a first in Eagles franchise history.
Hurts tops the $230 million contract the Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson last year. Only Watson ($230M), Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson ($196M) and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray ($189.5M) received more guaranteed money in a single contract than Hurts.
Hurts piloted the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
A second-round pick drafted to be the backup to Carson Wentz, Hurts is 23-11 as the starter in three seasons (45 games) in Philly.
He has completed 62.3% of his passes for 7,906 yards and 44 touchdowns against 19 interceptions. He's also rushed for 1,898 yards and 26 TDs.
Hurts has led the Eagles to back-to-back playoff appearances.
The Eagles selected Hurts with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 draft after he played one season at Oklahoma. A national champion at Alabama, Hurts transferred after losing the starting job with the Crimson Tide to Tua Tagovailoa.