Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the NFC Championship trophy presentation after win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick, left, celebrates a sack with teammate Kyzir White during Philadelphia’s 31-7 win over San Francisco in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.
Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Eagles’ 31-7 win over San Francisco in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.
A pair of rushing touchdowns from Miles Sanders helped the Philadelphia Eagles soar past the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship on Sunday, after injuries hit San Francisco quarterbacks Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson.
Philadelphia outgained San Francisco 269 to 164 in the win and will face either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
“This is something you dream about as a kid,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said following the game in a TV interview.
“Just to be able to do this together with a bunch of men that love each other, that have connected to each other, that would do anything for each other, it’s pretty sweet.”
The Eagles set the tone early, converting on fourth down on the opening drive with a sensational one-handed catch by receiver DeVonta Smith before Sanders scrambled six yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
The situation went from bad to worse for San Francisco as Purdy left the game with an elbow injury after a strip sack by Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick on the 49ers’ first possession.
San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey broke through a swarm of defenders to put the Niners on the board in the second quarter but Sanders put Philadelphia back on top with a 13-yard touchdown.
Purdy was 4-of-4 passing for 23 yards but threw just two short passes after returning. Johnson completed 7 of 13 passes for 74 yards and McCaffrey rushed for 84 yards and one score.
Johnson, the Niners’ fourth-string quarterback after injuries previously sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, fumbled the ball late in the second quarter and the Eagles recovered.
Philadelphia running back Boston Scott then scored to make it 21-7.
Purdy was forced back into the contest after Johnson smacked his head on the turf but was ineffective against the Eagles defense.
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts leapt into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter and Jake Elliott made a 31-yard field goal in the fourth for the 31-7 final.
Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for 39 yards.
“This is a special city,” said Hurts, 24, before leading the euphoric crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in singing the Eagles’ fight song, “Fly, Eagles Fly.” “We’ve got one more.”