NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

A pair of rushing touchdowns from Miles Sanders helped the Philadelphia Eagles soar past the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship on Sunday, after injuries hit San Francisco quarterbacks Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson.

Philadelphia outgained San Francisco 269 to 164 in the win and will face either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.