Five years after trainer Chad Brown and owner Seth Klarman took the 2017 Preakness with Cloud Computing, a horse that would never win another race, they targeted the 2022 edition with another fresh but lightly tested contender, Early Voting.
Their horse earned enough qualifying points to run in the Kentucky Derby, but they skipped it, figuring he’d have a better chance in Baltimore against a smaller, more fatigued field. They calculated correctly as Early Voting swept to victory in the 147th Preakness, his fourth career race.
Derby runner-up Epicenter finished second, followed by Creative.
The win was a cherished 65th birthday present for Klarman, who grew up three blocks from Pimlico before he went on to his lucrative career as a Boston-based hedge fund manager.
It was the second Triple Crown victory for Brown, a four-time Eclipse Award winner as the nation’s top trainer.
The media-shy owner and the prolific trainer have become close as they’ve built a mutually beneficial partnership, and the Preakness has turned out to be their brightest stage.
There was no Triple Crown bid on the line Saturday. That went out the window nine days before the Preakness, when Rich Strike’s owner, Rick Dawson, pulled him from the field, preferring to rest him for future races.
The Derby champ was 600 miles away on Preakness morning, breezing a brisk half-mile at Churchill Downs as he continued his preparations for a possible run in the Belmont Stakes. Rich Strike was the first healthy Derby winner to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown since 1985.