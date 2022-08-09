GOOD MORNING! Let’s get right to emptying the notebook.
• If you look down from the Saint Anselm College hilltop, past the statues of Saint Christopher and Saint Anselm, do you see a hockey team in downtown Manchester?
The answer is no, of course. The AHL Monarchs have been gone for seven years and the ECHL Monarchs left three years ago. Nothing of the professional variety looms on the horizon.
And from Sullivan Arena at Saint Anselm, you have to drive 50 minutes to reach a Division I college game at UNH, 80 minutes for a Division I game at Dartmouth. But we do it — because that’s where they play the good games with talented players.
Soon, that may change. The drive may be shorter. Soon, a hockey game worth watching may be played in Greater Manchester.
At least we can hope.
Maybe you read Tim O’Sullivan’s fine story in the Sunday News about the Saint Anselm Situation, which has been brewing for years but now may be coming to a crescendo. As their former athletic colleagues continue to vault into the Division I ranks in a variety of sports — the latest being Stonehill — Saint Anselm, which currently plays men’s hockey in a vacuum-like Division II, joined a group of 10 colleges in hiring an expert to advise them on possible growth for men’s hockey. Southern New Hampshire University and Franklin Pierce University are also among the 10.
The college’s athletic director was quoted as saying he’s interested in “doing something similar” to the women’s program, which is in a league of Division I newcomers and plays occasional nonconference games against more powerful Division I teams. The Hawks women’s program offers limited scholarships.
Meanwhile, an influential hockey alumni group prefers something different. The alums want a full (18)-scholarship men’s program — done gradually, mind you — that they say would bring all sorts of benefits to the college, including lifting its athletic profile.
I’m not here to analyze the cost of such a move. I can’t. But, clearly, you’re talking about a major annual expenditure to fund a full-scholarship program, plus a one-time charge to add seats in a building that lists capacity at 2,700 but has, maybe, 600-700 permanent seats.
What I can do, though, is analyze the benefit of a full-scholarship program from a fan’s perspective.
So let’s play a game of “what if?” What if a Greater Manchester resident wanted to hit a Friday night hockey game somewhere close by? And what if a full-scholarship Saint Anselm men’s team was hosting a Friday game against some Atlantic Hockey-type team like RIT or AIC? And what if the Hawks had some local, familiar talent on their roster? And what if game ticket prices were affordable, to the point where a family of four could have a great night out watching high-quality college hockey?
And what if UNH was either idle, on the road or hosting a lesser light?
And what if pro hockey — the brand we would pay money to watch — takes its time returning to the Queen City?
The answers to all those questions leads to one obvious conclusion: Given the chance, I would go to the Saint Anselm game. And I wouldn’t be alone.
Not to get too far ahead of ourselves, but the marketing potential is there for a formidable Saint Anselm hockey fan base, beyond just alumni. And at this point, it has the chance to be the only good show in town.
Around the rinks and fields
• As we approach the fall high school sports season, a reminder to all New Hampshire athletic directors and coaches: We’re running roundups, so please continue to email recaps to schoolsports@unionleader.com. You know the routine. And if you’re new and don’t know the routine, please contact me here at cduffy@unionleader.com.
• In case you missed it, Granite Stater Zach Sanford is a Nashville Predator, his fifth NHL team since his rookie season of 2016-17 in Washington. Nashville signed Sanford, a Boston College Eagle by way of Pinkerton Academy and Green Acres Elementary School, on a one-year deal for a reported $850,000.
The Predators no doubt are hoping for that player who helped the Blues hoist the 2019 Stanley Cup, much to the chagrin of the Bruins, and scored 16 goals the following season as a 6-4, 206-pound net-front presence. Sanford, 27, will play for Rhode Islander John Hynes, who will be trying to coach the Preds past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18.
A left winger by trade, Sanford, 27, has 47 goals and 48 assists in 289 career NHL games.
• Merrimack’s Tim Schaller signed a one-year deal with the AHL Milwaukee Admirals, the AHL affiliate of the Preds. That means it wouldn’t be a stretch to see Sanford and Schaller as teammates in Music City next season. Schaller, 31, a left winger who has played 276 NHL games and has notched 57 NHL points, spent last winter with AHL Bakersfield (Edmonton). He has also served as an assistant captain at two previous AHL stops and was captain for two years at Providence College, so Milwaukee is getting leadership, too.
• Happy retirement to another old Manchester Monarch, Rich Clune. While the Hockey Hall of Fame will someday hang a plaque to honor former Monarch Dustin Brown, we’ll lift a cold one for Clune, who amassed 2,058 penalty minutes in 866 minor league games and spent 327 minutes in the box over 139 NHL contests.
• Quick check of Granite Staters in the Eastern League: Merrimack’s Mickey Gasper is hitting .287 with a touch of power (seven homers, 22 RBIs) in 150 at-bats for the Somerset Patriots; and Bedford’s Grant Lavigne, who started slowly in his first EL games (in Manchester) with the Hartford Yard Goats, is up to .311 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 90 at-bats.
• If you’ve figured out the Boston Red Sox’ business plan, kindly share with the rest of the class. One chapter — I’m pretty sure of this — is a guide to ticking off loyal baseball fans.
• There was nobody like Dennis Eckersley on the mound, who moved from the role of staff ace to staff closer, and nobody like Eckersley in the announcer’s booth, either. I will miss the vocabulary (high cheese!) and the frankness with which he delivered. Really, I’ve been a big fan of Eck since he took the time to talk with a young reporter in the clubhouse while he (Eck) was closing for the mighty Athletics. Apparently, Eck was kind to reporters all the time (see column that starts on B3).
• If you’re wondering if our daily Gil Thorp cartoon skipped a few generations lately, you are an astute Scoreboard page reader. Henry Barajas is the new author (Rod Whigham is still illustrating) and promises a more “contemporary” strip. So, sadly, it’s no longer 1958 at fictitious Milford High School. Maybe the modern characters’ cellphones already gave that away.
• Finally, a tip of the cap to Auburn’s Frank Sienko, who put us on the path to correcting our mistake about the Bill Russell photo — deflecting Wilt Chamberlain’s shot — that we ran with Vin Sylvia’s wonderful column from the archives. We said the moment happened in 1960, which got Sienko to thinking that the No. 18 Celtics player on the right was Jim Loscutoff and not Bailey Howell. Well, if it was 1960, No. 18 would have been Loscutoff. But Sienko provided another photo hanging proudly on his wall that shows the same play perhaps one second later — and shows a 1964 banner hanging from the old Garden. More research showed that maybe the photo was taken in 1967. So thanks, Frank!