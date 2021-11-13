MANCHESTER WEST girls volleyball coach Corri Wilson advocates for good sportsmanship, helping players improve and having some fun while practicing and competing.
Winning is nice, but it isn’t everything. She emphasizes the honor of representing your high school and community, respecting your teammates and opponents, and playing the right way.
It’s been my experience that there are lots of coaches like Corri Wilson in New Hampshire, but not all are appreciated for taking that approach. So it was good to hear the New Hampshire Volleyball Coaches Association voted her Division II’s Coach of the Year. Her son, Joshua, 27, who guides the West jayvees, was named the Junior Varsity Coach of the Year.
West’s varsity finished with a record of 7-11 this fall.
“Joshua texted our family group and said, ‘Congrats, Mom. Coach of the Year.’
“My response was, ‘What? You foolin’ me?’
“I literally started to choke up and cry,” she said, “because throughout the season, I was constantly second-guessing myself. ‘Am I helping the girls become better players and better people?’”
Full disclosure: I have known the Wilson family for years, so the coaches’ association choice came as no big surprise to me. But it was to Corri.
“I just did not expect this based on where we finished,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling. There’s people out there who recognized what we did.”
Clearing the notebook
• This would be a great time to offer a hearty thank-you to all the high school coaches and student correspondents who took the time to provide game recaps for us this fall. Our section is better because of you. If you are a high school athletic director or varsity coach, we urge you to join the fun at schoolsports@unionleader.com — if you haven’t already.
• Speaking of volleyball coaches, Plymouth State’s Joan Forge was voted the Little East Conference Coach of the Year. Five more Panthers took honors: Weare’s Lilli Stogner (Rookie of the Year); Marissa Plaza (Defensive Player of the Year); Moultonborough’s Alexa Price, Milton’s Emilee Flanagan (first-teamers); and Weare’s Hannah Chartier (sportsmanship team). The Panthers were 23-3.
• Still at Plymouth State, Tamworth’s Kim Bowles, a senior, is the LEC Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Year. Sunapee’s Maryann Cousens (first team) and Grantham’s Abby Snow (second team) also earned league honors.
• Colin McCaigue, a Derryfield School grad now at Middlebury (Vt.) College, continues to star on the golf course. McCaigue, of Brookline, was the NESCAC Rookie of the Year last spring as a freshman and played at No. 1 or 2 this fall for the Panthers.
• The UNH men’s soccer team, one of two unbeatens in the country, hosts Vermont today at 2 p.m. for the America East title. Then the real fun starts for coach Marc Hubbard: the NCAA tournament.
• Manchester West grad Corinne Robitaille paced the Dartmouth women’s cross country team with a 28th-place finish at the NCAA Northeast Regional in Boston on Friday.
• I saw 11 high school football games this season and the one that didn’t even exist (for the NHIAA), the Central-Memorial game, was the best.
• Zach Sanford’s first goal of the NHL season came Tuesday night on his 27th birthday in Boston. A nice tap-in from his “office,” the edge of the goal mouth. The only thing missing for the Green Acres Elementary School grad — OK, Pinkerton Academy and Boston College, too — was a win. His new team, the Senators, lost to the Bruins 3-2.
• New Hampton’s Michael Kesselring, last seen playing hockey at Northeastern, is skating for the Bakersfield (Calif.) Condors, the AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers. The defenseman played 21 games with the Condors last season and has played nine so far this year, notching one goal and one assist.
• Memorial, Central and West will be allowed to play as one high school hockey team in the NHIAA’s Division I. Don’t know their nickname yet, but they open against Trinity on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at JFK.
• Rest in peace, Cleveland Woods, 56, the all-time leading scorer in the history of SNHU men’s basketball. Woods was a member of the Class of 1987 and was living in Freeport, N.Y., on Long Island at the time of his recent death. Woods scored 2,247 points and also leads all Penmen with 4,220 career minutes. He ranks second with 1,170 rebounds and 291 steals.
• Must be winter. The SNHU and Saint Anselm hoop teams battle each other a week from Tuesday (Nov. 23) at the Hawks’ Stoutenburgh Gym.