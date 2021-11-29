A FEW TIDBITS while waiting for the high schools to tip off ...
Don’t look now, but our two Division I men’s college basketball teams are doing just fine in the early going.
On Sunday, Dartmouth bused down to Rhode Island and beat Bryant 63-61 on Aaryn Rai’s layup with .9 seconds remaining in overtime. On Nov. 13, the Big Green (3-1) beat Georgetown by nine. Yes, Patrick Ewing’s Big East Hoyas. That Georgetown.
Dartmouth will head up Route 89 on Wednesday night to face Vermont.
Against Bryant, Brendan Barry led Dartmouth with 15 points. That would be the Brendan Barry who was one of the team’s best players in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons, sat out his senior year with an injury, transferred to Temple when the Ivy League shut down athletics last season (averaging 6.9 points for the Owls), then returned to Dartmouth as a grad student.
UNH, meanwhile, hasn’t beaten any Big East teams, but the Wildcats came close against Marquette — they had the ball with a chance to tie in the final seconds — and acquitted themselves well at Providence. They’re 3-2 after relatively easy wins over Quinnipiac and Holy Cross last week, and on Monday, versatile forward Jayden Martinez was named America East Player of the Week after averaging 26.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in those two games.
UNH and Dartmouth play each other during Christmas vacation week, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. in Hanover.
• Rest in peace, UNH hockey great Rod Blackburn, who passed away last week. Blackburn, whose name always surfaces in discussions of UNH hockey all-time greats, starred in goal for Notre Dame High of Berlin and then the Wildcats. He was named to the Eastern All-American team in 1961 — UNH’s first All-American — while playing for a Wildcats team that finished 3-11. That’s how highly regarded he was.
Back then, the All-American teams were divided into East and West. So here’s one for you old-timers: Without Googling (like I did), name the rest of the 12-player team. Give yourself an “A” if you get more than three. Answer at the end of the column.
• Considering that the Michigan football team has often played for national supremacy, it was strange to hear this is the Wolverines’ first trip to the Big Ten Championship game. The formal Big Ten Championship — played at an off-campus site and sponsored by large corporations — has been in existence only since 2011.
• Mikaela Shiffrin vs. Petra Vlhova feels like Derek Jeter vs. Nomar Garciaparra or Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning. And as someone who has never considered putting two sticks under my feet and hurtling down a frozen mountain, I can’t wait for the Olympic skiing.
• One of the more interesting insights from the great Pete Rose at the recent Granite State baseball dinner had to do with his hands. He used spring training to build calluses to toughen his hands. Remember, hardly anyone used batting gloves then.
• Also rest in peace, Bill Virdon, who was regarded as a truly great defensive outfielder. And it was he who hit the bad-hop grounder that struck Tony Kubek in the throat, allowing the Pirates to rally past the Yankees in Game 7 of the World Series.
Virdon had a long managerial career, mostly with the Astros, but never brought a team to the Series.
• Tuesday is the day we run the Power Poll during the high school football season, and I miss football already, so allow me to offer a not-too-early choice for 2022 preseason No. 1: The Londonderry Lancers. There’s a shocker
• OK, Patriots fans, stop complaining about this and that from Sunday’s game. Your team just pounded the Titans 36-13. Be happy.
• Trivia answer: Aside from Blackburn, the rest of the 1961 All-American team: Arlie Parker, St. Lawrence; Red Martin, Boston College; Terry Slater, St. Lawrence; Phil Latreille, Middlebury; Art Chisholm, Northeastern; George Kirkwood, Denver; Marty Howe, Denver; Grant Munro, Denver; Red Berenson, Michigan; Bill Masterton, Denver, and Jerry Walker, Denver.
You guessed it: Denver was a super wagon that year, going 30-1-1 (including nonconference games) and blasted St. Lawrence 12-2 for the national title at the DU Arena.