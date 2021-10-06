IT’S TOUGH to imagine a rougher start to the season for Manchester Memorial’s football team.
First, in preseason, the Crusaders lost their top running back. They opened by losing their first two games by a combined 53 points.
Then the really bad stuff happened. On Sept. 16, Memorial shut down operations for 10 days after positive COVID-19 tests among members of the team. Scheduled games against Goffstown and rival Manchester Central were lost — for now, anyway.
Then some more really bad stuff happened. Last Friday, on the second play of Memorial’s first game back, first-string quarterback Braden Hafeman never saw an Exeter defender coming and went down hard. He was out for the rest of the game.
Eleven plays later, the Crusaders’ other top running back, Erik Seymore, hurt his knee. He sat out for a while, but later returned.
Then it got worse, but not on the field. What Manchester Police called a “large fight” broke out behind the Memorial side of the stands. The game was interrupted with the Blue Hawks leading 34-0 in the third quarter.
What started out as pleasant early-autumn night was now in shambles.
And, somehow, the Crusaders made chicken salad. When the situation was brought under control and the contest resumed about 45 minutes later, Memorial wasn’t bad. Second-string QB Connor McFarland, all 5-foot, 6-inches of him, did his best Doug Flutie impersonation and the Crusaders’ sideline was alive. McFarland zipped a touchdown pass over the middle to Jacob Calabro and Memorial had some points. The Crusaders even blocked (deflected) a punt, too.
The final score was 34-6, but from Memorial’s standpoint, it didn’t seem that bad. Not after what they had been through.
“That was our message all week,” said Memorial coach Rob Sturgis. “How are you going to respond to the COVID? How are you going to respond to being shut down? How are you going to respond to negative plays, positive plays?
“We were a team that always rode the momentum wave,” said Sturgis. “But if you’re always thinking about how you’re going to respond, momentum doesn’t matter. It’s all about you and the team playing in that moment.”
Oh, and there was another, bigger message that wasn’t lost on his players.
“We told the kids all week that it was a great reminder how precious all of our time is together. Because it can be gone like that.
“It was a good way for everyone to remember that this is supposed to be fun. I told them all week, ‘Put a smile on your face. We’re going to play football. You don’t know when it’s going to be gone.’
“As much as it stunk that we were gone for 10 days, every kid was reminded that this is fun,” said Sturgis. “We miss this. We love this. This is a game that when things go the right way ... you saw how much fun they were having — and we lost.”
“Imagine what it’s like when we win.”
Memorial hosts Bedford on Saturday. Game time is 10 a.m.
Emptying the notebook, with tidbits from the Hilltop
• Quarterback Drew Willoughby’s 456 passing yards last Saturday in Saint Anselm’s football loss at Bentley were the third-most in a game in program history and his 47 completions were the second-most. Willoughby is from Austin, Texas, so feel free to call him a gunslinger.
• In her first game as head coach, Jen Kindret led the Hawks’ women’s hockey team to its first-ever win over a Division I nonconference foe — the Maine Black Bears, who reached the Hockey East tournament semifinals last season.
• The top three scorers on the Saint Anselm men’s soccer team, Zach Elliot (five goals, three assists), Josue Assantha (four goals, 2 assists) and Taylor Silverstein (one goal, one assist), are all Granite Staters. Elliot and Assantha are Manchester Central grads, Silverstein a Concord High grad. The Hawks on Wednesday night played at Franklin Pierce, ranked No. 1 in the country in Division II.
• Speaking of college soccer national rankings, UNH actually dropped from sixth to seventh in a Division I poll this week — that after blitzing two opponents last week. Exeter’s Jacob Gould earned America East Player of the Week honors for scoring two goals. Marc Hubbard’s Wildcats (11-0-0) visit Binghamton on Saturday, then return home next Tuesday night for Yale.
• Thinking that maybe the Red Sox would have won Game No. 163 in 1978 and would have lost Game No. 163 in 2021 if those games had been played anywhere but Fenway Park.
• Yes, that was a bad decision by Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin to send Aaron Judge to his death. But think about it: The Red Sox executed a perfect backup, a perfect throw to the cutoff man and a perfect throw to the plate to nail him. And how often has the Red Sox’ defense shown that?
• I guess I’m showing my age when I get angry at managers for removing pitchers when they’re pitching OK after 71 pitches. Seems like only yesterday when Mickey Lolich outdueled Bob Gibson — both going the distance — in Game 7 of the 1968 World Series.
• Keene State College will add men’s and women’s golf in the fall of 2022.
• Can’t wait for Tom Brady’s next visit to Foxborough.