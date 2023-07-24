Good morning!
The meat of the summertime’s order is behind us, so now we offer a few items while waiting for Messrs. Bergeron and Krejci to make up their minds (if they haven’t already) ...
• The folks at the New Hampshire Senior Games would like you to know — yes, YOU — that the Games are open. Anyone over 40 (individual sports) or over 50 (team sports) is eligible. And if you’re just visiting the Granite State, understand that you are eligible, too.
“The biggest problem we have is that people do not know we exist,” said Glenn Graham, chairman of the board. “We struggle with that. We feel that’s a problem on us.
“... If you go around the state anywhere (and ask), ‘Have you heard about the New Hampshire Senior Games?’ The answer is, ‘No, what’s that?’” said Graham.
Well, here’s the answer: The Games, in their 36th year, are a group of events that offer individual and team competition. They are held every year, and in even-numbered years, you can qualify for the National Senior Games.
The sports are (alphabetically): archery, badminton, basketball, bowling (tenpin and candlepin), cornhole, cycling, disc golf, golf, pickleball (of course), power walk (1,500), race walk (1,500), racquetball, road race (5K and 10K), shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and track and field.
Surely one of those must interest you.
“Even if you have no interest in competing nationally, which might cost you $3,000 total, we want you to know that we’re an event in the state for senior athletes to be able to have interaction with other seniors doing the same thing, maintain their health — and also have competition,” said Graham.
Janet O’Dowd of Manchester certainly knows about the Games, both locally and nationally. She was one of the 61 Granite Staters who just returned from the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, competing in the 5K in the 65-69 age group.
She had a blast, although she discovered something about the Steel City.
“I had no idea it was so hilly,” said O’Dowd, who turns 65 next month. “It was an eye opener. I was chatting with a woman from central Florida and the hills were a bit of a shock for her, both up and down.”
A highlight of the trip, she said, were the ceremonies, especially the Games’ parade of athletes at PNC Park.
“That was really fun,” she said. “They set us up at the Pirates stadium right before the Pirates-Giants game. All the participants marched in by state, we all had a flag, we had signs. We marched around the whole field. That was very exciting. Then we watched the game.”
O’Dowd is already looking forward to qualifying for the 2025 nationals in Des Moines, Iowa. But first things first: She’ll compete in the 5,000 (track and field) in the New Hampshire competition on Aug. 20 at Manchester Memorial High School.
The website to visit is nhseniorgames.org and you’ll find all the info you need there. Perhaps it’s time you got back in the game.
• Rest in peace, Ed Wade, who coached Manchester Central to the 1974 boys basketball Class L state title. Wade, who passed away earlier this month at 83, also served as the city’s athletic director.
The 1974 title game was one for the ages, according to our archives. Wade’s team, runner-up the previous three seasons, bested Danny Parr’s Portsmouth Clippers, 71-68. (Parr passed away in February of 2021.)
And back then, the New Hampshire champ continued on to the New England tournament, too. That year, the Little Green lost to Mount Anthony of Bennington, Vermont, in their opener, then beat Rumford, Maine, in the consolation game behind a game-high 33 points from Mike Stanton.
One of the many Providence (Rhode Island) Central powerhouse teams from that era won it all.
• A final observation about Scott Loiseau leaving SNHU for Penn State: Initially, I was curious about why a wildly successful Division II baseball coach would move his family of six (four daughters!) for an assistant’s job.
Then it hit me: No matter how many games, titles and honors you win in Division II, to advance yourself in Division I — a career goal, no doubt — it helps to already be in Division I. In a great college town, no less.
With new coach Mike Gambino and Loiseau in charge, I envision Penn State baseball making the same progression that Penn State hockey did: from sleeping giant to just plain giant.
• Speaking of college hockey, our neighbors over at the University of Vermont didn’t need this latest scandal.
• A colleague here pointed out a problem with new Baseball Hall of Famers Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen: Both played, and played well, for multiple teams. We tend to think of our Hall of Famers in one uniform, wearing one cap, like, say, Carl Yastrzemski.
• Thirty days until the UNH men’s soccer team opens, at Virginia Commonwealth.
• The local high school football season will open in the same manner that the NFL will open: on a Thursday. Two games, anyway: Windham at Pinkerton and Timberlane at Exeter, both on Aug. 31.
Immediate significance for the Union Leader Power Poll!