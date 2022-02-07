A FEW NOTES after hauling back from the Whittemore Center wondering if the Wildcats’ fortunes can take yet another U-turn ...
• February Madness? Uh, OK. The tournament pairings are out for Division I and II boys and girls basketball and it all starts tonight.
If you’re thinking that it seems a bit early for the postseason, you’re right. Historically, the state’s top two divisions begin their tournaments after the bottom two. Not this year. And the coaches didn’t seem to know why when our Roger Brown asked them.
Anyway, the Division I and II prelims are set for tonight and tomorrow night. Byes went to the Trinity boys (Division I), the Souhegan and Pelham boys (Division II), the Pinkerton and Bedford girls (Division I) and the Hanover and Pembroke girls (Division II).
Only the Hanover girls (18-0) made it through the regular season unbeaten. Their two closest margins of victory were eight (vs. Bedford) and 19 (vs. another Division I team, Goffstown). Junior guard Stella Galanes, who is receiving college offers, makes Hanover go.
Quarterfinals will be played over the weekend. Semifinals next week, then all four finals will be played rapid-fire on Sunday, Feb. 20 at UNH’s Lundholm Gym. The Division I boys championship goes first, at the youth-basketball time of 10 a.m.
• Only 17 days until the Red Sox open spring training, against the always-tough Northeastern Huskies.
• The Little East Men’s Track Athlete of the Week is Plymouth State’s Terrell Lewis, out of Nashua South, who bested a field of 23 runners to win the 60-meter hurdles this past weekend at the New England Intercollegiate Amateur Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championship in Boston. He crossed the line in a season-best time of 8.24 seconds, putting him in contention for a spot at the NCAA Division III indoor championships in March.
• Geo Baker and the Rutgers basketball team got back on track in a huge way on Saturday, stomping No. 17 Michigan State by 21. Baker, of Derry, contributed 12 points and five assists.
• A two-hour drive to our south, the Providence College Friars are evoking memories of Ernie D. and Marvin Barnes under Dave Gavitt. PC is up to No. 11 in the land in Monday’s AP poll.
• Keene State’s Aryanna Murray, a Nashua South grad, is the Little East Rookie of the Week in women’s basketball after notching 55 points, 17 rebounds, eight steals and five assists in a 2-1 week for the Owls.
• Two Granite Staters, Merrimack’s Tim Schaller and New Hampton’s Michael Kesselring, are teammates on the AHL Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton).
• In answer to my own question: Yes, UNH’s hockey season can be salvaged. Easily. A trip to Vermont on Friday night would seem like a good first step.
Remember, everybody makes the postseason in Hockey East. To earn home ice for the first round, the Wildcats — ninth out of 11 teams now — need only to avoid finishing among the bottom three — an eminently performable task, especially considering Boston College’s struggles and the fact that three top Eagles are playing in the Olympics. The top Hockey East teams are respectable, but none evokes fear. Not 13th-ranked UMass Lowell. Not UMass. All are beatable by a hot goalie.
That said, this past weekend, with UNH coming off a two-week break and some optimism, was not one for the recruiting tape. Friday night looked like a lackluster effort at Merrimack. Saturday night against UConn, before the biggest home crowd of the season (5,574, including Angus Crookshank), the Wildcats stopped skating in the second period, fell behind 4-1, and never recovered despite better cohesion in the third. Give the Huskies credit, though; their defense was solid and grad transfer (from Union) goalie Darion Hanson was excellent for a second straight night.
UNH is 12-13-1 overall, 6-10-1 in the league. The stretch run continues Friday night at Burlington and Sunday afternoon (2 p.m.) at home against the River Hawks.
After then, only five more regular-season games. So now is the time.