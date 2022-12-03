THE NOTEBOOK is overflowing, so let’s get right to it ...
• Now Moe Bilodeau is really retired.
Bilodeau, perhaps the most well-known high school sports official of this generation, retired once, from basketball, in 2016.
And on Thanksgiving, the Manchester resident put away his whistle for good, after refereeing the Turkey Bowl between Central and Memorial. So ended a 36-year career on the football fields.
He was joined in retirement on the same day by another Manchester guy, Gerry Veilleux, who officiated football for 28 years.
Happy retirement, gents, and enjoy those 11 grandchildren between the two of you.
• The Turkey Bowl may not have been an artistic success, but the teams’ quarterbacks, Memorial junior Connor McFarland and Central soph Cayden Salvi, give both teams hope for the future.
• The most commonly heard word at the Turkey Bowl, unfortunately, was “sad.” Old-timers remember the days when you counted the crowd in thousands, not hundreds.
• A tip of the ballcap to Winnacunnet High players and coach Ryan Francoeur for stepping in and playing Lowell (Mass.) High School on Thanksgiving when Lowell’s scheduled holiday opponent got into some trouble with alleged hazing. Then Frankie Brown led the Warriors to an 8-7 win, throwing an option pass for a TD and running in the deciding two-point conversion.
• Another good one left the Manchester coaching scene. Corri Wilson, who coached West volleyball for four seasons and Blue Knights girls tennis for two, is stepping down. If you played well for either of those teams during her time, you regularly got your name in this paper for your accomplishments. Wilson didn’t just coach kids, she advocated for young women.
• Brown University junior midfielder Charlie Adams, a Gatorade Player of the Year while at Hanover High, was named to the Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team.
• Plymouth State University junior Taylor Healey of Campton had quite the field hockey season. Healey finished the season with a program-record 60 points, fueled by a five-goal, four-assist game against UMass Dartmouth. For her efforts, Healey was selected to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III All-Region II First Team. The Panthers finished 11-6 — their most wins since 2027.
• Following in the tradition of talented Granite Staters at Saint Joseph College in Standish, Maine, Elisabeth Staplefeld of Brookline was named Rookie of the Week by the Great Northeast Athletic Conference for the week ending Nov. 26. The freshman guard, who was a 1,000-point scorer at Hollis-Brookline High, averaged 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the week.
• A co-worker here remembered attending the game at Fenway in August of 1972 when Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry, who died last week at 84, broke Doug Griffin’s hand with a pitch. Another co-worker wondered how Perry threw hard enough to break anyone’s hand.
• John Hadl, who passed away last week, was the third great quarterback from the old American Football League to die in a seven-month span. Daryle Lamonica left us in April, Len Dawson in August.
At last check, Joe Namath was living comfortably in Jupiter, Fla.
• Granite Staters Zach Sanford and Tim Schaller are teammates for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville).
Schaller, 32, of Merrimack, is one of the team’s assistant captains, providing veteran leadership. He has three goals and five assists through 19 games. Sanford, 27, had one goal and one assist in limited NHL time this season before being sent down by the Predators on Nov. 23. The Green Acres Elementary School (and Pinkerton and Boston College) grad had one assist in his first four games with the Admirals. The Preds are no doubt hoping Sanford can return to the form that made him a presence during the Blues’ Stanley Cup run in 2019.
• Sixty minutes. UNH’s hockey team is having some trouble with that concept.
The Wildcats didn’t win Friday night’s game against mighty Boston U. and ended up losing by three goals. But the ’Cats did a lot of good things in the middle period and the first half of the third, only to see it all go up in smoke when the Terriers’ cream, led by smooth-skating defenseman Dom Fensore, rose to the top.
Specifically:
— Brentwood’s Cy LeClerc showed his quick release on a pair of beautiful power-play goals. (See Alex Hall’s feature, Page C1.)
— The Wildcats scored a shorthanded goal, by Morgan Winters.
— UNH consistently used the body to, dare we say, intimidate BU. The Terriers were looking over their shoulder for all of the second period into the third.
All of that happened after BU dominated the first period and before the Terriers erupted late.
Sixty minutes. Lack of consistency. Yes, the telltale sign of a young team.
• ECAC hockey fans will remember Jordan Samuels-Thomas, the NHL’s first Black referee since 2004, as a big scorer in his two seasons starring at Quinnipiac (2012-13 and 2013-14). And if you’re really good, you may remember Samuels-Thomas’s one and only game as a Manchester Monarch (ECHL) that came somewhere during the 2015-16 season.
• Manchester’s Wenyen Gabriel, a 6-foot 9-inch forward, is submitting some solid nights for the L.A. Lakers. Gabriel, 25, is averaging 5.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game and hit for 15 points, four rebounds and two blocks in a Nov. 27 win over the Spurs. Gabriel registered five points and six rebounds in the Lakers’ win over the Bucks on Friday night.
• Manchester’s Akok Akok, plagued by injuries at UConn before transferring to Georgetown, was averaging 7.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for Patrick Ewing’s Hoyas, who dropped to 4-5 after Saturday’s 74-71 overtime loss to South Carolina.
Akok, listed as a junior, had six points and seven rebounds on Saturday.
• The high school basketball and hockey jamborees have begun.
• And the schedules are out for the holiday basketball tournaments. Both the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament at Memorial and the Doug Chandler Memorial Basketball Tournament at Central begin on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
The QCIBT first-round schedule: Bow vs. Salem, 3 p.m.; Exeter vs. Bedford, 4:30 p.m.; Central vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.; West vs. Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
The Doug Chandler tournament first round schedule: West vs. Merrimack, 1:30 p.m.; Trinity vs. Bow, 3 p.m.; Central vs. Conant, 4:30 p.m.; Memorial vs. Derryfield, 6 p.m.