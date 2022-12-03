Officials

Longtime referees Moe Bilodeau, left, and Gerry Veilleux, both of Manchester, take a moment at halftime of their last high school football game, the Turkey Bowl at Gill Stadium. Bilodeau and Veilleux are retiring after a combined 64 years of officiating.

 ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER

THE NOTEBOOK is overflowing, so let’s get right to it ...

• Now Moe Bilodeau is really retired.