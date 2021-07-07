Eight members of the Nashua Silver Knights have been named to the Futures Collegiate Baseball League All-Star team announced on Wednesday.
All eight are members of the East team, which will battle the West on Tuesday, July 13, at New Britain Stadium. They are:
• Aidan Crowley, pitcher, Boston College
• Gabe Driscoll, pitcher, Binghamton
• Ryan Hohmann, pitcher, Salve Regina
• Ryan Murphy, pitcher, Maryland
• Greg Bozzo, catcher, Northeastern
• Brandon Fish, infielder, Hartford
• Connor Hujsak, infielder, Virginia Commonwealth
• Logan Ott, outfielder, Maryland
Hujsak, of Goffstown, will also participate in the home run derby on Monday, July 12.