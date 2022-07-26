Eleven swimmers win three events at 57th Annual Milford Rotary Swim Meet Staff Report Jul 26, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Wolfeboro Swim Team’s Paul Conway in the first heat of the Boys 15-20 yrs old 100 Yard Breaststroke during the Milford Rotary Club’s Annual Swim Meet held at Keyes Park on Saturday. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Eleven swimmers were triple winners at the 57th Annual Milford Rotary Swim Meet over the weekend at Keyes Memorial Park.In Division 3:-- Cloe Nazaka, 8, of the Nashua YMCA Storm, won the 25-meter butterfly, 25-meter backstroke and the 50-meter freestyle events.-- Jack Ablondi, 13, of the Milford Keyes Swim Team, won the 200 freestyle, the 100 backstroke and the 50 freestyle.-- Lucas Anderson, 8 and under, of the Milford Keyes Swim Team, won the 25 freestyle, the 25 backstroke and the 50 freestyle.-- Willa Audley, in the 13-14, won the 100 backstroke, the 200 freestyle and the 50 freestyle.-- Elijah Sherman, in the 9-10, won the 50 butterfly, 100 individual medley and the 100 freestyle.In Division 2:-- Abby Smith, 11-12, of the Granite YMCA Goffstown, won the 50 breaststroke, the 200 IM and the 50 butterfly.-- Ben Mason, 13-14, of the Granite YMCA Goffstown, won the 100 freestyle, the 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle.-- Emmalee Pinkham, 9-10, of the Granite YMCA Goffstown, won the 100 IM, the 100 freestyle and the 50 butterfly.-- Anya Seo, 13-14, of the Longfellow Rip Tide Nashua, won the 100 freestyle, the 100 backstroke and the 100 butterfly.-- Thoren Henleigh, 8 and under, of the Longfellow Rip Tide Nashua, won the 25 freestyle, the 25 breaststroke and the 25 backstroke.-- Dan Hallas, 15-19, of the Longfellow Rip Tide Nashua, won the 100 freestyle, the 100 butterfly and the 200 freestyle.The Concord YMCA won team honors in Division 3, with Granite YMCA taking Division 2 and Milford Keyes claiming the top spot in Division 3. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage