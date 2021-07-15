Unbeaten junior middleweight Evan Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, will fight on Friday, July 30 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham.
The younger Holyfield (6-0, four knockouts) will take on Agustin Cicero (16-18-3) in a six-round bout that will mark Holyfield’s first East Coast appearance in front of an audience. In April, Holyfield fought at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, but no fans were allowed, per COVID-19 protocol.
Cicero will be back in New Hampshire for his second straight fight, having competed at Southpaw Boxing & Fitness in Windham in March, dropping a decision to Brandon Berry in an eight-round bout.
For ticket information, visitBostonBoxingPromotions.com.