NASHUA — No one would have faulted Cam McGonigle if he had pitched poorly at Holman Stadium on Tuesday.
McGonigle, the starter for Concord Post 21 in a potential clinching game of the state American Legion Baseball playoffs, took the mound less than 48 hours after his uncle, Ryan McGonigle, died of a heart attack.
“Before the game, when I got off the bus, I was crying,” Cam McGonigle said shortly after he pitched into the sixth inning to help Concord defeat Londonderry Post 27, 5-3, to win this year’s state tournament. “Before warmups, too. Everything was for him.
“Ryan coached us all. He was a great guy. Family member. No one wanted us to win this more than he did.”
Cam, who found himself in a fight with his emotions as he spoke to reporters after the game, limited Londonderry to three hits.
Ryan McGonigle was a three-sport athlete at Concord High School (baseball, basketball and football) and was a well-known figure in the Concord sports community.
Although he wasn’t part of the Post 21 coaching staff, he was a longtime youth baseball coach in Concord. In 2018 he coached a Concord team that advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series. Four current Post 21 players — McGonigle, Trevor Smith, Ryan Kastle and Mike Stoddard — played on that Babe Ruth team.
Smith, Post 21’s starting shortstop, is Ryan’s stepson. Smith had an RBI double in the third inning of Tuesday’s win.
“It means the world to us,” Smith said. “This one’s for him. At first when we came out it was really hard, but these guys (his teammates), they picked me up, kept me positive all day and kept my mind off it. They just let me know, ‘Keep doing you and he’ll be proud of you.’”
A large contingent of Concord fans was at Holman for Tuesday’s game — unusually large for a midweek day game — and hugs were plentiful. In fact, so many Concord fans flowed into Holman that at least one reporter in the Holman Stadium press box wondered if something other than baseball had brought them there.
Unfortunately, that soon became apparent.
The Post 21 players wore white wristbands with Ryan’s longtime uniform number 21 on it Tuesday, and shirts were made up with No. 21 and the McGonigle name on the back.
Post 21 coach Nate Craigue grew up playing sports with Ryan, who graduated from Concord High School in 1993 — one year before Craigue.
“The team is very close,” Craigue said. “All these kids grew up together. The parents are great. They coordinated everything. It’s a very tight group.
“Can’t give those two (Cam and Trevor) enough credit. What they did is unbelievable … to keep their composure and be able to focus for two hours. I wasn’t going to start Cam, but he wanted the ball.”
Post 21 undoubtedly had Ryan’s full attention from start to finish Tuesday. Carrying a 5-3 lead into the seventh, Londonderry loaded the bases with no one out.
Kyle Martin was on the mound for the game’s final three outs, the first of which came on a play at the plate following a wild pitch. After a foul pop-up to first base and a ground out to shortstop, Concord had its championship.
Post 21 completed the tournament with a 4-0 record and advanced to the Northeast Regional, which will be held at Holy Cross’ Fitton Field in Worcester, Mass., from Aug. 3-8.
“We knew who we were winning it for,” Craigue said. “I think it brings everyone closer. It also brings up a lot of emotions we all have to deal with. He was a very loved guy.”