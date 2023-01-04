FIS World Cup - Women's Slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after winning.

 ANTONIO BRONIC/REUTERS

ZAGREB, Croatia — Mikaela Shiffrin won the first of two slalom night races on Wednesday to move within one victory of tying compatriot Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup record.

Shiffrin, who spent some childhood years living in Lyme, N.H., finished 0.76 seconds ahead of Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova to collect her 81st World Cup triumph, in 1:36.42.