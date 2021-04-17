Bedford’s Josh Bauer, a former All-American at UNH, signed a one-year contract with three additional option years with Atlanta United FC of Major League Soccer. Bauer was drafted by Atlanta United FC in the second round as the 31st overall pick in the 2021 Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Jan. 21.
Bauer didn’t play as Atlanta started the 2021 MLS regular season with a 0-0 draw at Orlando City SC on Saturday.
Bauer is the most decorated player in program history and concluded his historic career at UNH in 2019 as the first player to be named a first team All-American. He was also a second team All-American in 2018.