EXETER — If Exeter resident Cody Morissette is playing professional baseball at this time next year, it’s unclear what his position will be, but he does know the organization he’ll be representing.
The Miami Marlins selected Morissette in the second round (52nd pick) of this year’s MLB Draft on Monday afternoon. Morissette, an infielder who has spent the last three seasons playing for Boston College, can either sign a professional contract with the Marlins or return to BC for his senior year.
“I’ve never experienced anything like that and I never will again,” Morissette said when asked about his emotions when he was selected. “I’ve worked my whole life for this and to finally have my name called was unbelievable. I’m just happy that they got me at 52 because they’re getting a really good player.
“I’m still waiting on all the logistics of it, but hopefully we can get things hammered out (financially). We’ll see what happens with that.”
Morissette, who bats left-handed, had a career-high six home runs and 29 runs scored for the Eagles last season, when he missed significant time because of a hand injury.
He hit .320 with four home runs, 41 RBIs and stole eight bases during his freshman season at Boston College, and batted .448 (26 for 58) with a .655 slugging percentage and a .522 on-base percentage during his COVID-shortened sophomore season.
Morissette, an Exeter High School graduate, played second base, third base and shortstop during his college career. He said the Marlins didn’t say what position they will have him play if he does sign.
“If I do sign wherever they see me fitting best is where I’m going to go,” he said. “I’m good wherever I play. I just want to play baseball.”
Morissette was a three-sport athlete at Exeter High School, and led the Blue Hawks to the Division I baseball championship in his junior (2017) and senior (2018) seasons. He was a four-year starter for the varsity basketball team, and played varsity football as well.
He hit .434 with a .560 on-base percentage as a senior at Exeter, and completed his high school career with 99 hits. Morissette also posted a 19-1 record on the mound with a 1.21 ERA during his high school career.
“Nothing about this was disappointing at all,” he said. “(Sunday) night I was in the mix with a few teams and it didn’t work out, which was OK. It’s the MLB Draft. You never know what can happen. (Monday) around 1 I knew that the Yankees and the Marlins were in the mix. Got a text from my advisers a couple picks before the Marlins that said they’re going to be taking you. It was a really cool experience to go through with my family and friends.
“It’s been a long journey and this is one of the coolest days I’ve ever had.”