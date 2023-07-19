FILE PHOTO: Soccer: 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Send Off-Wales at USA

U.S. forward Trinity Rodman passes against Wales during recent international competition. Rodman is the daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman. The team opens play in the Women’s World Cup on Friday (9 p.m. EST) against Vietnam.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The disparity in experience couldn’t be greater when the U.S. women’s national team opens Women’s World Cup play with a Group E matchup against Vietnam on Friday night (9 p.m. EST) in Auckland, New Zealand.

For the Americans, the expectations are they will become the first team, men’s or women’s, to win three straight World Cups (2015, 2019) and their fifth overall following titles in 1991 and 1999.