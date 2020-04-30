The Futures Collegiate Baseball League this week announced that the start date of the 2020 season has been delayed.
The start was originally scheduled for May 27, but has been pushed back indefinitely. The league remains optimistic about taking the field at some point this summer.
“As soon as we have clarity on guidelines and procedures for playing baseball, we will look to adapt and begin,” said FCBL Commissioner Joe Paolucci. “While all scenarios and contingencies are under consideration, we remain hopeful.”