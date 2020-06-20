MANCHESTER — There were no enticing smells from the concession stand, no announcer in the press box, and hat tips replaced high fives and handshakes.
But, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there was a Little League baseball game in the Queen City on Friday night at Reese Field.
The North Manchester/Hooksett Little League majors season began with a doubleheader slate. Backroom defeated Serifs, 7-6, in the opening game despite a four-run rally by the latter over the final two innings. Serifs had the tying run on third base when the final out was recorded.
“This is much needed,” Serifs coach Tim DeVall said. “This is getting (as) close to normal as we can and this is what we need.”
Instead of his usual spot behind the catcher, umpire Keith Zimmermann called balls and strikes from 6 feet behind the pitcher. Families had to stay at least 6 feet apart while watching the game. Some parents and fans watched from their truck bed or the trunk of their SUVs and minivans.
Players from the league’s other two majors teams, Monty’s Vending and Merchants Auto, arrived early to watch their friends play in the first game before taking the field later that night.
“They’re excited more than anything to get out, see their friends, play again,” Monty’s coach Sean Jordan said of his players. “The kids (are) ear-to-ear smiles saying, ‘Let’s get out and play the game.’”
When they weren’t on the field or in the batter’s box, players sat in lawn chairs spaced 6 feet apart in the dugout area. When Serifs leadoff hitter Zac Bemis belted a three-run home run to right-center field in the fifth inning to cut Backroom’s lead to 7-5, coaches reminded his teammates that they could not give him a high five after he crossed home plate.
“Sometimes it’s hard to remember (the protocols),” Backroom right fielder Colin Eagen said. “You’ll just be sitting in the dugout like you normally would be and then you realize you have someone right next to you and you have to move away.”
Eagen also noted that not being allowed to simply chew gum or eat sunflower seeds has been an adjustment.
“I’m just used to having a piece of bubble gum or some sunflower seeds when I’m sitting in the dugout,” Eagen.
As the game progressed, though, the differences felt less foreign.
“Instead of it being like, ‘Why are we doing this?’ It started to feel normal,” Eagen said.
Despite the changes, players on both teams were just happy to play baseball and see their friends again. Their parents are just as elated that the season has finally begun.
“I’m so glad they’re playing again,” said Stephanie Currier. Her son, Gavin, plays for Backroom. “It’s more than just them playing and getting out here. It’s the community. We’re a really close-knit group. ... A lot of the kids know each other, they’ve played together and for the 12-year-olds, it’s their last year to play.”
For a time, it looked like a game day might never happen this season.
Little League International announced its decision to cancel its World Series and regional tournaments this summer on April 30. Team sports in the state were halted until Gov. Chris Sununu announced May 22 that small-group youth and amateur sports could begin practicing and training with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
Updated sports guidelines took effect this week under the state’s new stay-at-home advisory that allow scrimmages and games.
North Manchester/Hooksett Little League President Joe Lajewski said the majors division will play its usual 12-game schedule but in a more condensed manner this season. The district and state Little League tournaments will take place in August.
“There were a lot of sports canceled. There were even a few on our board (of directors) that were questioning whether we were going to be able to play,” Lajewski said. “We’re very fortunate to have a very dedicated board of directors as well as a dedicated pool of volunteers. Without those volunteers, without that board of directors having that dedication, this wouldn’t have been possible. We were in limbo for a long period of time.”
Many families like the DeValls were ecstatic when the new sports guidelines were announced on June 11. DeVall’s son, Mason, plays for Serifs and his daughter, Reiley, plays softball for Granite State Elite.
“For both of them, it was super exciting that they are finally going to get to go out on the field and actually throw a ball to a person instead of just in the net or with one person,” said Melissa DeVall, who is Mason and Reiley’s mom and Tim’s wife.
After their game, many Backroom and Serifs players caught up with friends on both teams. Some took a socially-distanced cool-down lap around the complex together. Players on all four majors teams were introduced in an Opening Day ceremony that took place before the second game.
“It was the same atmosphere but the big difference is people were more spread apart,” Tim DeVall said.